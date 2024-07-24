Welcome to the magical world of Xadia, where everything is brimming with enchantment, from spellbinding creatures to legendary dragons. The Dragon Prince is returning for a highly-anticipated Season 6. Following two human princes, Prince Callum (Jack DeSena) and Crown Prince Ezran (Sasha Rojen), who form an unlikely alliance with the elven assassin Rayla (Paula Burrows).

Initially sent to take them out, Rayla instead joins the two princes and the trio embarks on a thrilling adventure to bring peace to their divided lands. At the center of this fantastical adventure is the Dragon Prince Azymondias (DeSena), heir to the fallen Dragon Kin Avizandum, whose destiny is to unite the fractured realms of Xadia. But danger lurks as the shadowy Aaravos, who’s been struck in a prison for centuries, is plotting his big escape.

In Season 6 of The Dragon Prince, after a narrow victory over Claudia, Team Zym is on the hunt for the elusive Celestial Elves, while Janai deals with the sting of betrayal from her own general. Meanwhile, her exiled brother Karim, armed with a stolen Sun Seed and a freshly assembled army, is gearing up to resurrect the mighty Archdragon of the Sun and launch a full-scale war on humanity.

Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream The Dragon Prince Season 6.

Is 'The Dragon Prince' Season 6 Premiering on TV?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The Dragon Prince Season 6 will only be available to stream. online.

Is 'The Dragon Prince' Season 6 Streaming Online?

Absolutely! All nine episodes of The Dragon Prince Season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 26, 2024, at midnight PST. In the meantime, both old fans and new viewers can tune in to the show’s previous five seasons, which are all also available on Netflix.

Can You Stream 'The Dragon Prince' Season 6 Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. The Dragon Prince is only available exclusively on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Dragon Prince' Season 6

Season 6 of The Dragon Prince continues the journey of the Katolis princes, Callum and Ezran, as they team up with their elfish buddy Rayla for more magical adventures. Fresh off their victory in the last season, where they reunited the young dragon prince Zym with his mother and patched up some long-standing feuds, the trio thought they’d earned a break. But nope, not a chance.

In Season 5 of The Dragon Prince, Ezran’s now the king and Callum’s finally figured out the whole magic thing. But peace doesn’t last long. The villainous Viren is back, thanks to his daughter Claudia who resurrected him using dark magic borrowed from Aaravos. Claudia has a plan to free Aaravos from his secret prison, believing he can bring Viren back to life permanently.

Claudia joins forces with Callum, Ezran, Rayla, Zym, and Soren on a wild quest to find Aaravos’ hidden prison and retrieve a powerful artifact called the Novablade, which could end Aaravos for good. But things get heated when Claudia and the team clash over her plans, leaving the heroes stuck with a tough dilemma.

What's the 'The Dragon Prince' Season 6 Episode Schedule?

Check out the episode schedule for The Dragon Prince Season 6 below.

No. Title Release Date 1 "Startouched" July 26, 2024 2 "Love, War & Mushrooms" July 26, 2024 3 "The Frozen Ship" July 26, 2024 4 "The Starscraper" July 26, 2024 5 "Moonless Night" July 26, 2024 6 "Moment of Truth" July 26, 2024 7 "The Red Wedding" July 26, 2024 8 "We All Fall Down" July 26, 2024 9 "Stardust" July 26, 2024

Other Shows Like 'The Dragon Prince' on Netflix

‘Blue Eye Samurai’

Blue Eye Samurai transports audiences to 17th-century Japan, an era when the country was practically sealed off from the rest of the world. Foreign visitors weren’t allowed into the nation, and as a result, illegal trade became the norm. Amidst this cloistered existence, there lived Mizu (Maya Erskine). Before Mizu was even a twinkle in anyone’s eye, Mizu’s mother was kidnapped by one of four mysterious white men in Japan. This dark episode leads to Mizu’s birth, which she sees as a curse. With her striking blue eyes - a feature as rare as it is reviled - Mizu views herself as a “creature of shame”.

Now grown, Mizu sets on a fierce mission to exact revenge on those who wronged her family. But being a female samurai comes with great risks, so she masks her true identity and hides her blue eyes behind glasses. Along the way, she crosses paths with a myriad of characters, from the hyperactive soba maker Ringo (Masi Oka) to Taigen (Darren Barnet), the swaggering samurai with more confidence than sense, and even the rebellious and headstrong Princess Akemi (Brenda Song).

‘Castlevania: Nocturne’

Castlevania: Nocturne 5 10 Richter Belmont, a descendant of the legendary vampire-hunting family, takes center stage as he confronts a resurgence of nightmarish creatures threatening humanity. Set in a richly detailed gothic universe, the series follows Richter's journey as he hones his combat skills, discovers hidden truths about his lineage, and allies with other hunters. Each episode weaves together thrilling battles and deep lore, showcasing the relentless fight against the sinister forces that lurk in the shadows. Release Date September 28, 2023 Cast Zahn McClarnon , Sophie Skelton , Edward Bluemel , Nastassja Kinski Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

In a reimagined version of 1792 France, the country is haunted by supernatural beings with a thirst for blood. Castlevania: Nocturne is set in the thick of the French Revolution. Out in the wilds of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocrats have struck a chilling deal with the fearsome Vampire Messiah who’s bent on devouring the sun and unleashing a horde of vampires and other nightmarish creatures. With all hell breaking loose, the only hope left is Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), the last in a storied line of vampire hunters, to lead the fight against this looming darkness.

Haunted by a terrifying childhood, which involves an ancient vampire-killing his mother in front of his eyes, Richter has grown a thicker skin and has no qualms about beating ruthless aristocrats and dangerous vampires. With the vampire messiah Erzsebet (Franka Potente) ready to unleash his darkness, determined to shroud the world in eternal night and let her vampiric minions reign supreme, it’s going to take more than Richter’s bravery to overcome her sinister plans.

‘Demon Slayer’

Demon Slayer A family is attacked by demons and only two members survive - Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is turning into a demon slowly. Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister. Release Date January 21, 2021 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Anime Seasons 4

Based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s hit manga series, Demon Slayer brings audiences to the Taisho Period in Japan, a time of lightning-fast technological leaps that surprisingly aid the Demon Slayers. Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae), a sweet-natured young charcoal seller with a loving family, has his life upended when he returns home to find his parents brutally murdered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko (Akari Kitō) is the sole survivor, but she’s been transformed into a demon herself.

Driven by rage and sorrow, Tanjiro picks up his sword and sets out on a journey to become a demon slayer. Not only does he want to restore his sister to her human form, but he’s also determined to exact revenge on the demon responsible for his family’s tragic end. With his heart burning for justice and hope, Tanjiro seeks redemption for the horrors that have befallen his family, all while growing into a strong slayer himself.

