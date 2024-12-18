The final season of The Dragon Prince will pick up in the aftermath of Season 6, and the stakes have never been higher. The penultimate season ushered in major changes. In the beginning, Aaravos’s (Erik Dellums) prison has been recovered, Viren (Jason Simpson) is done with dark magic, the Sunfire Elves are on the brink of war, and the dragon queen, Zubeia (Nicole Oliver), is injured and missing, giving the story plenty to cover. Still, the season leaves Callum (Jack De Sena), Rayla (Paula Burrows), Ezran (Sasha Rojen), and the rest in even more danger.

The Heroes Have New Quests in ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 6

When Ezran, Callum, Rayla, and Soren (Jesse Inocalla) return to Katolis with Aaravos’ prison, they must decide what to do with it. Scared by Aaravos’ ability to manipulate him, Callum wants to destroy it. However, he discovered in Season 5 that a Startouch Elf can only be killed with the Nova Blade, which is in a tower called the Star Scraper (conveniently, so are Quasar Diamonds that can free the soles of Rayla’s family). With Ezran’s agreement, Callum has a candy decoy prison made, giving the illusion the prison stays in Katolis, but he and Rayla take it on a quest to the Star Scraper. Yet Callum accidentally takes the wrong one.

Meanwhile, Soren takes Zym to search for Zubeia. In Season 5, Zubeia was injured by the infected monsters in Lux Aurea but hid her condition. Soren, Zym, and Corvus (Omari Newton) track her to a clearing where she crashes, but they lose the trail. Yet they find a path of mushrooms leading to the mushroom mage (Anand Rajaram), who healed Zubeia, though she is not yet fully recovered. Zym and Zubeia share a happy reunion, but the queen tells her son to continue helping his friends while she heals.

‘The Dragon Pince’ Season 6 Finally Pushes Rayla and Callum Forward

As Rayla and Callum travel to the frozen north, Callum confesses his second use of dark magic. Rayla makes him promise never to do it again, even if it means letting her die. Callum agrees, but only with the understanding that if Aaravos regains control of him, Rayla will kill him. This agreement has long been inevitable, but neither is happy with it. When the pair arrives at the Star Scrapper, they meet the blindfold-wearing Celestial Elves and learn the Nova Blade is no longer there, and it could only kill Aaravos’s mortal form so he could eventually return, ruining their plans.

However, the quest is not over, as the Celestial Elves believe Rayla and Callum are the “chosen two” prophesied to bring clear nights back by melting the heart of a monster. Despite Rayla’s reluctance, Callum convinces her to go, but when they reach the beast, Rayla won’t kill it. She recognizes it as a pet mourning its owner and comforts the creature, figuratively melting its heart while still helping the Celestial Elves. Callum and Rayla are rewarded for their heroism with the only three Quasar Diamonds in the world, allowing Rayla to save her family. But before they leave, one Celestial Elf sees darkness in Callum’s future and helps him fill the hole dark magic left in him to protect him. To do this, Callum must fly to the stars and learn his deep truth – that Rayla is the light that can fill the darkness in him. This understanding finally brings them back together as a couple for the first time since the Season 4 time jump.

To save Rayla’s parents and Runaan (Jonathan Holmes), Callum and Rayla return to the Moon Nexus, where Lujanne (Ellie King) informs them that one of the Quasar Diamonds is fake, meaning Rayla can only restore two soles. Entering the moon portal, Rayla is reunited with her parents, who choose to move on rather than return to the world. Runaan is more of a challenge, seeing himself as a monster for how things happened, but Rayla reminds him of what he left behind and how she cares for him, and Runaan is revived.

The Sunfire Elves Go to War in ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 6

With Prince Karim (Luc Roderique) rebelling against his sister, Janai (Rena Anakwe), the Sunfire Elves are at war. Karim now has an army and the Sunseed, with which he plans to make the dragon Sol Regem (Adrian Hough) his ally by restoring the dragon’s sight. But Sol Regem asks for his wings to be healed instead. Janai and Amaya proceed with their wedding despite the unrest. However, Karim’s attack interrupts the ceremony, and Ezran leaves the wedding to negotiate. During his meeting with Karim, Ezran and Corvus discover Karim’s alliance with Sol Regem, so Karim makes them prisoners. Though Ezran escapes, his warning arrives late, but Sol Regem doesn’t answer Karim’s summons, and Janai’s superior army wins the conflict.

‘The Dragon Prince’ Gave Viren Some Redemption

Viren goes on a significant journey in Season 6 after he shockingly survives his refusal of Aaravos’s deal. Horrified that Claudia performed the magic for him, Viren returns to Katolis to face justice and set a better example. Claudia doubts her path. H