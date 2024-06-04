The Big Picture The highly anticipated sixth season of The Dragon Prince finally hits Netflix on July 26.

Original creators Richmond and Ehasz take the series in a darker direction with more mysteries.

Season 6 promises to continue the epic quest for peace in Xadia with most original cast members returning.

At last, fans don't have to wait much longer for the sixth and penultimate season of Netflix's The Dragon Prince, as it is finally coming this summer, about a year after its fifth season dropped. Per ComicBook, season 6 will air on Netflix on July 26, continuing the quest for peace in Xadia, which will ultimately come to an end in its seventh and final season. No plot details have been revealed yet, but fans can get a glimpse of what's to come in the series' latest trailer below.

The animated fantasy, which adopted the title The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos from season 4, has taken a much darker direction with lots of mysteries yet to be unraveled. Created by Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz for Netflix, its first season premiered in 2018, followed by seasons 2 and 3 in February 2019 and November 2019, respectively, which concluded the first saga of the series. After three years, season 4 premiered in November 2022, while season 5 dropped last July.

Besides creating The Dragon Prince, Richmond and Ehasz have served as part of the team of writers alongside Devon Giehl, Iain Hendry and Neil Mukhopadhyay. Additionally, several episodes have been directed by Villads Spangsberg, George Samilski, Lih Liau, Giancarlo Volpe, and Meruan Salim, with production by Wonderstorm, while Bardel Entertainment handled animation. Others on the crew team include Joe Corcoran, Eugene Ramos, Michals Schick and Paige VanTassell.

Who Will Return In 'The Dragon Prince' Season 6?

Since little is known about The Dragon Prince season 6, fans can catch up on its previous season, which promises to provide more insight. Season 5, comprising nine episodes, highlights an "exciting next chapter of the Mystery of Aaravos arc," according to Wonderstorm's teaser, which also revealed: "We rejoin our heroes after their narrow escape from the depths of Umber Tor. With the map to Aaravos' prison in hand, Claudia and Terry race against time to save Viren's life. Meanwhile, Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren seek out new friends (and old) to help them prevent the return of the infamous Startouch Elf."

Most of the original cast of the series are set to return in The Dragon Prince season 6 except Jason Simpson's Viren. With that, the cast ensemble includes Jack De Sena as Callum, Paula Burrows as Rayla, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Racquel Belmonte as Claudia, Jesse Inocalla as Soren, Omari Newton as Corvus, Rena Anakwe as Janai, Adrian Petriw as Commander Gren, Benjamin Callins as Terry, Nicole Oliver as Queen Zubeia, and Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos.

The Dragon Prince season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix on July 26. Catch up on previous seasons on Netflix.

The Dragon Prince Two human princes forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands. Release Date September 14, 2018 Cast Paula Burrows , Jack De Sena , Sasha Rojen , Racquel Belmonte Seasons 5

