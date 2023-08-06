Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Dragon Prince Season 5

The Big Picture Season 6 of The Dragon Prince will likely focus on the heroes' dilemma of what to do with Aaravos, possibly with Callum pushing for his death and Ezran opposing it.

Rayla might finally decide now is the time to save her family, but if so, the heroes must decide if they can shift their focus when there are still threats in the world.

Claudia remains determined to save her dying father, Viren, and may blame Callum, Ezran, and Rayla for stopping her from reaching Aaravos.

The Dragon Prince Season 5 may have just been released, but the show is already looking ahead to the next season. After Season 3, Netflix picked up the entire seven-season saga, though the release dates for the remaining two seasons are yet to be announced. While Season 5 concluded the search for Aaravos (Erik Dellums), there's still plenty of drama for Season 6 and beyond. The latest episodes end with the heroes in possession of Aaravos' prison, but the threat is not gone.

As Ezran (Sasha Rojen), Callum (Jack De Sena), Rayla (Paula Burrows), and Soren (Jesse Inocalla) figure out their next steps, the world faces other problems that could impact the heroes in the next phase of their journey. While Rayla hopes to free her family, Claudia (Racquel Belmonte) will likely be more angry with Callum and his friends than ever. Elsewhere, the Sunfire Elves are headed to a civil war. Season 5 was not shy about leaving cliffhangers in these plots, hinting at what may happen next. There are even some lingering questions from Season 4 that the show will need to address. With so much already set up, Season 6 will be an eventful addition to the series whenever it comes.

What Will 'The Dragon Prince's Heroes Do Next?

Despite completing their goal of finding Aaravos' prison, the lead characters are far from done. Though Aaravos didn't escape, he's still a danger, meaning they must decide what to do with him. Callum previously suggested killing him with the Novablade, which he read about in the Great Bookery of Lux Aurea. The powerful artifact is the only thing that can kill an immortal Startouch Elf like Aaravos, but to get it, they would need to journey to the Starscraper. Though this plan would prevent Aaravos' escape permanently, it is far from agreed on. Ezran rejects his brother's idea, disapproving of taking Aaravos' life despite his legendary villainy. The debate is far from over, however, and now that they have Aaravos, it's time to decide the next steps. Hopefully, Season 6 will not include a falling out between the two brothers over this argument, though Callum is destined for a darker path. Season 5 saw him commit a second act of dark magic while attempting to save his friends. Though they escaped without it, and the others don't know what Callum did, dark magic is a slippery slope that only gets easier with practice. And his proximity to Aaravos is unlikely to help Callum's struggle. Season 6 will continue this plot thread as Callum edges closer to disaster.

But the heroes have another quest ahead of them too. In Season 4, Claudia taunts Rayla with the souls of her parents and her mentor, Runaan (Jonathan Holmes), trapped in coins. Rayla ends up with the coins but hasn't managed to save them yet. Prioritizing the mission to find Aaravos, Rayla had to wait to save her family. But now that the race to Aaravos' prison is completed, she will be anxious to rescue them. Rayla confided the situation to Callum, who found a solution in the Great Bookery, a spell that requires Quasar Diamonds only found in the Starscraper. With these in the same location as the Novablade, these goals may align, but is the world safe enough for the heroes to change their focus just yet?

Where Does 'The Dragon Prince' Season 5 Leave the Antagonists?

The heroes are not the only ones with a story to continue in Season 6. Claudia and her father, Viren (Jason Simpson), have their own issues, namely Viren's impending death. After failing to free Aaravos, Viren's resurrection spell is expiring. With only one night left, Viren rejects the sacrifice it would take to extend his life in the Season 5 finale. Though Viren willingly turns his back on dark magic, Claudia remains determined to keep him alive. And since Callum, Ezran, and Rayla stopped her from reaching Aaravos, she will likely blame them, providing another reason for her to be after them. But Viren isn't Claudia's only issue. Her boyfriend, Terry (Benjamin Callins), has expressed concern about her ever-increasing use of dark magic. The kindhearted elf has been the voice of reason on occasion, but if Claudia goes down an even darker path, Terry's conscience will likely have something to say about it.

But the series' other villain is more mysterious. Up until now, Aaravos' reputation has been largely ancient history. Though admittedly, there is only so much he can do while trapped in prison, he is supposed to be a master manipulator. He has influenced Viren and Claudia, but his plan is still a secret. Despite changing the title of the show to include his name, Aaravos has done little, but perhaps Season 6 will deliver on this legendary evil.

What Else Will Happen in 'The Dragon Prince' Season 6?

Season 5 sets up a lot for other characters as well. The queen of the Sunfire Elves, Janai (Rena Anakwe), is still planning to marry Callum and Ezran's Aunt Amaya, but there is much more going on in her kingdom. The destruction of their home, Lux Aurea, corrupted their Sun Orb, leaving the city uninhabitable and infecting the creatures that remained. While Janai plans to rebuild, her brother, Karim (Luc Roderique), is unwilling to wait for the generations that will take. He plans to overthrow Janai and take his own approach. Yet his plans are foiled, and he is banished. But Karim doesn't stop, attempting to heal Lux Aurea and take over, but to do so, he needs the Sun Seed that Janai protects. Karim has Janai kidnapped, and though Amaya saves her, Karim is not without friends. In Janai's absence, the elite general and Karim's lover, Miyana (Cecilly Day), steals the Sun Seed and convinces many of the Sunfire Elves to betray Janai in support of Karim. Now with an army, Karim is even more of a threat. Janai and Amaya will need to fight him or find a way to win back the Sunfire Elves' allegiance.

Additionally, Janai has been having nightmares of Aaravos, revealing a family rivalry. As the heroes continue their fight against the Startouch Elf, Janai may be tempted to join them, but where would that leave the Sunfire Elves? Certainly, Season 6 will feature the queen in a difficult position. With so many plots to continue, and such short seasons to do so, Season 6 will hopefully be full of action, drama, and danger right out of the gate.

