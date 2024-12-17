It’s all been building up to this. After six incredible seasons, The Dragon Prince has set the stage for its (potentially!) final bow, as Xadia descends into chaotic darkness in the wake of Aaravos’ return. To date, this immensely popular fantasy series has taken us on an emotional roller-coaster of epic highs and crushing lows as our main characters fought to restore harmony between humans and magical creatures. Now, we need to prepare ourselves for the journey’s end and what will become of Xadia after one last stand against the continent’s most fearsome threat yet. Read on to learn everything we know so far about Season 7 of The Dragon Prince.

There certainly is! The Dragon Prince Season 7 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The season consists of nine episodes, which will all be released simultaneously, exclusively on Netflix. You can learn more about the episodes below.

What Will ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7 Be About?

After many seasons of build-up, The Dragon Prince has finally unleashed the series’ big bad, the all-powerful Startouch Elf Aaravos, upon Xadia. He has broken free from his magical prison and is hellbent on getting revenge for the death of his daughter, Leola. Claudia, too, is fueled by anger and despair after her father’s sacrifice in Katolis, leading her to fully commit to soul-corrupting dark magic as she aids Aaravos in his malicious plans. He wants to plunge Xadia into “eternal night,” which involves raising the dangerous spirits of the dead as the final steps of his master plan fall into place.

This unexpected team-up and distressing situation will lead our main heroes to band together all their allies, humans and magical creatures alike, to stop Aaravos and Claudia before it’s too late. However, they still have their own personal struggles to face as well. Callum, Ezran, and Soren must contend with the destruction of their home after Sol Regem’s devastating attack. Meanwhile, following Prince Karim’s attempted revolt in the Sunfire Elf kingdom, Amaya and Janai may see continued political repercussions as they navigate the fallout of his actions.

Is There a Trailer for ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7?

The official trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 7 was released on November 22, 2024. It teases the show’s most heartbreaking and action-packed season yet as we reach the conclusion of the “Mystery of Aaravos” saga.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7?

As mentioned above, all nine episodes of The Dragon Prince Season 7 are set for release on December 19. According to What’s on Netflix, the total runtime for this season will be 251 minutes (4.18 hours). You can see a breakdown of each episode’s title and individual runtime below.

Episode Number Title and Runtime Release Date 1 “Death Alive” (27 minutes) Thursday, December 19, 2024 2 “True Heart” (27 minutes) Thursday, December 19, 2024 3 “The Glittering Bones” (28 minutes) Thursday, December 19, 2024 4 “Unfinished Business” (28 minutes) Thursday, December 19, 2024 5 “Sticky Fingers” (28 minutes) Thursday, December 19, 2024 6 “Inversion” (28 minutes) Thursday, December 19, 2024 7 “The Titan and the King” (28 minutes) Thursday, December 19, 2024 8 “Dying Light” (28 minutes) Thursday, December 19, 2024 9 “Nova” (29 minutes) Thursday, December 19, 2024

Who is in the Cast of ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7?

The Dragon Prince boasts an expansive ensemble of characters, many of which are set to return during Season 7. These include Jack De Sena as Callum, Paula Borrows as Rayla, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jesse Inocalla as Soren, Racquel Belmonte as Claudia, Luc Roderique as Karim, Erik Dellums as Aaravos, Omari Newton as Corvus, Benjamin Callins as Terry, Adrian Petriw as Gren, Rena Anakwe as Janai, Nicole Oliver as Zubeia, and lastly, Jonathan Holmes as Runaan, following his long-anticipated resurrection at the end of Season 6.

Who is Making ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7?

The Dragon Prince was co-created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. Ehasz was previously the head writer and a co-executive producer on Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as a writer and story editor for Futurama. Richmond hails more so from the video game industry, having previously been part of the production crew on Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and a co-director on Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. Both Ehasz and Richmond serve as writers for The Dragon Prince alongside Joe Corcoran, Eugene Ramos, Michael Schick, Devon Giehl, Ian Hendry, Paige VanTassell, and Neil Mukhopadhyay. The series’ current director is George Samilski. He first came on board during Season 4 and has since directed every episode.

Will ‘The Dragon Prince’ End with Season 7?

This is a very good question! It’s safe to say that Netflix and the show’s creators will remain tight-lipped on this front until after Season 7 gets released, but at this time, it could go one of two ways.

The first being that yes, Season 7 will be the dramatic final chapter of The Dragon Prince. Back in July 2020, it was announced by Ehasz and Richmond that Netflix had renewed the series for Seasons 4-7. Together, these four seasons would be dubbed “Mystery of Aaravos”, and ultimately serve as a road map for the show’s second saga. For this reason, many assumed that Season 7 represented the series’ ending, as intended by the creators and their vision for the story.

Alternatively, The Dragon Prince may have quite a few more stories to tell. Earlier this year at San Diego Comic Con, Ehasz and Richmond revealed that they’d been planning a potential third saga for the series. Hypothetically, if renewed by Netflix, this new saga would spread across Seasons 8 to 10. Only time will tell what comes of the show’s fate following Season 7, but hopefully, we’re not left waiting too long for the news.

The Dragon Prince Season 7 premieres on Netflix on December 19, 2024.

