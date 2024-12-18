Since first debuting in 2018, The Dragon Prince has continued to win over critics and audiences with its impressive world-building and rich storytelling across the magical continent of Xadia. The series began with two royal half-brothers, Callum and Ezran, teaming up with Rayla, a Moonshadow Elf assassin, to safely deliver a dragon egg back to its mother. Since then, we’ve watched our favorite characters head to war, explore countless new locations and cultures, fall in love, and embrace their destinies to ultimately restore peace between humans and magical creatures in Xadia. It’s been a journey of epic proportions so far, and now it’s time to see how the show’s second saga, “Mystery of Aaravos,” will reach its end.

The seventh season of The Dragon Prince, otherwise known as Book 7: Dark, is set to be the most dramatic and action-packed chapter yet. Following Aaravos’ release from his magical prison, he and Claudia are set to bring untold chaos to Xadia as they seek revenge for their fallen loved ones. With the fate of the entire continent hanging in the balance, it will require humans and magical creatures alike to band together and save their world from being plunged into eternal night. The stakes have never been higher for our Xadian heroes, so if you’re ready to brave the darkness, keep reading below to find out when you can watch Season 7 of The Dragon Prince.

When Is ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7 Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

The Dragon Prince Season 7 will premiere on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at midnight PST. The entire season, consisting of nine episodes, will be released simultaneously. You can read more in-depth about the episodes below.

Is 'The Dragon Prince’ Season 7 Streaming Online?

Image via Netflix

It certainly is! The Dragon Prince is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, and Season 7 will be no different. So, if you want to catch up on the series before the new season releases or rewatch it all, you will find Seasons 1-6 on Netflix, too.

Watch on Netflix

Can You Stream 'The Dragon Prince’ Season 7 Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, given its exclusivity, Netflix is the only streaming service where you can watch The Dragon Prince. If you do not currently have a Netflix subscription, those interested can check out the breakdown of the different subscription models and costs below.

Plans Features Subscription Costs Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $6.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $15.49 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $22.99 per month

What Is the Episode Schedule for ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7?

Close

As mentioned above, all nine episodes of The Dragon Prince Season 7 are set to be released all at once on December 19. As per What’s on Netflix, the total runtime for this season will be 251 minutes (4.18 hours). You can see each episode’s title and individual runtime below.