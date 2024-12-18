Since first debuting in 2018, The Dragon Prince has continued to win over critics and audiences with its impressive world-building and rich storytelling across the magical continent of Xadia. The series began with two royal half-brothers, Callum and Ezran, teaming up with Rayla, a Moonshadow Elf assassin, to safely deliver a dragon egg back to its mother. Since then, we’ve watched our favorite characters head to war, explore countless new locations and cultures, fall in love, and embrace their destinies to ultimately restore peace between humans and magical creatures in Xadia. It’s been a journey of epic proportions so far, and now it’s time to see how the show’s second saga, “Mystery of Aaravos,” will reach its end.
The seventh season of The Dragon Prince, otherwise known as Book 7: Dark, is set to be the most dramatic and action-packed chapter yet. Following Aaravos’ release from his magical prison, he and Claudia are set to bring untold chaos to Xadia as they seek revenge for their fallen loved ones. With the fate of the entire continent hanging in the balance, it will require humans and magical creatures alike to band together and save their world from being plunged into eternal night. The stakes have never been higher for our Xadian heroes, so if you’re ready to brave the darkness, keep reading below to find out when you can watch Season 7 of The Dragon Prince.
When Is ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7 Coming Out?
The Dragon Prince Season 7 will premiere on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at midnight PST. The entire season, consisting of nine episodes, will be released simultaneously. You can read more in-depth about the episodes below.
Is 'The Dragon Prince’ Season 7 Streaming Online?
It certainly is! The Dragon Prince is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, and Season 7 will be no different. So, if you want to catch up on the series before the new season releases or rewatch it all, you will find Seasons 1-6 on Netflix, too.
Can You Stream 'The Dragon Prince’ Season 7 Without Netflix?
Unfortunately, given its exclusivity, Netflix is the only streaming service where you can watch The Dragon Prince. If you do not currently have a Netflix subscription, those interested can check out the breakdown of the different subscription models and costs below.
|
Plans
|
Features
|
Subscription Costs
|
Standard With Ads
|
|
$6.99 per month
|
Standard (Ad-Free)
|
|
$15.49 per month
|
Premium
|
|
$22.99 per month
What Is the Episode Schedule for ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7?
As mentioned above, all nine episodes of The Dragon Prince Season 7 are set to be released all at once on December 19. As per What’s on Netflix, the total runtime for this season will be 251 minutes (4.18 hours). You can see each episode’s title and individual runtime below.
|
Episode Number
|
Title and Runtime
|
Release Date
|
1
|
“Death Alive” (27 minutes)
|
Thursday, December 19, 2024
|
2
|
“True Heart” (27 minutes)
|
Thursday, December 19, 2024
|
3
|
“The Glittering Bones” (28 minutes)
|
Thursday, December 19, 2024
|
4
|
“Unfinished Business” (28 minutes)
|
Thursday, December 19, 2024