After years of waiting, The Dragon Prince is making its return to Netflix for Season 4 at long last. Viewers will finally get to see the show’s memorable and beloved characters again as the show moves into its new chapters, as well as experience the magic of The Dragon Prince’s expanding world. And among the cast of colorful characters lies the most adorkable good guy turned baddie turned good guy again, Soren (Jess Inocalla).

As the son of the series’ main villain, Viren (Jason Simpson), Soren’s character arc began with the potential for nuance and intricacies. Serving as a soldier of the human kingdom of Katolis under King Harrow (Luc Roderique), Soren is introduced as a well-meaning, but sometimes just plain mean, big brother figure for the step prince and story protagonist, Callum (Jack DeSena). His personality is on the fun-loving but ditzy side, as Soren demonstrates skill as a fighter and tracker but lacks the confidence and insight to see that his father Viren is selfish in his actions.

Soren and His Up-and-Down Character Arc

While Soren’s character arc can be a little confusing to follow, it’s also an extremely fun ride. As stated previously, he can be very supportive with Callum, but also very blunt and teasing, sometimes at the worst moments. It’s clear that Soren cares about Callum and his little brother, Prince Ezran (Sasha Rojen), but he also has shifting morals when it comes to allegiance and will often rely on others, like Viren or his sister Claudia (Racquel Belmonte), as a makeshift moral compass. Though Soren clearly has a heart, he will often second-guess himself when the right thing to do is in conflict with what his family tells him to do.

Even while following through with Viren’s plan to assassinate Ezran, Soren is a fun character to watch. His innate humor and charismatic charm make him tough to hate, which in turn makes it easier to root for him to turn away from Viren’s forces and join the protagonists. He has great chemistry with both Callum and Claudia, making him the appropriate middle man for the countries-spanning conflict at the heart of the series’ plot.

Soren is also much smarter than his airhead appearance and his family’s treatment of him (as well as his treatment of himself) suggest him to be. A skilled fighter and tracker, he’s always had an incredible sense of loyalty and duty — just to the wrong people. It’s clear that Soren is friends with Callum when the story begins, but as Viren’s plans place Soren in conflict with the protagonists, he finds himself accidentally on the wrong side and too naively blinded by family duty to question his allegiance.

A Sense of Duty to Family

Despite heavily relying on his family for moral and strategic guidance, Soren does have a strong sense of right and wrong buried beneath heaps of self-doubt. Following a harrowing battle with a powerful dragon, Soren is brutally paralyzed from the neck down. While Claudia panics that her magic can’t heal him, Soren accepts his fate, admitting that it is a suitable punishment for his attempt on Ezran’s life. Even while under orders from Viren, he is aware that the orders are morally reprehensible and that such actions should not go unpunished. It doesn’t take long for Soren to shift his lifelong goal from protecting the king of Kotalis to being a humble poet, even though his paralysis doesn’t last long.

When he finally does confront Viren about the orders to kill the princes, what follows is the first step to Soren’s redemption: he is able to recognize when his father cruelly gaslights him and makes him appear incompetent in front of his sister. Stuck in his own uncertainty, Soren still follows his father as war looms over Katolis, but he has become far more observant, just to make sure that he isn’t imagining the immoral demands of his father. While even Claudia is taken in by Viren’s lies, Soren has been underestimated by everyone and is slowly beginning to see through the lies to the truth: that Viren’s reign will bring only ruin and that he himself has made a horrible mistake by following him. At the heart of the matter also lies a stinging betrayal. Viren doesn’t care for Soren like family should.

The final straw comes when Viren commands his army to receive a magical “gift” that will change them into monstrous, berserker-like creatures. When the army hesitates, Viren attempts to reassure them by changing Soren first. Soren refuses, citing fear as an excuse (as any sane person would), but when the horrific change is instead brought upon Prince Kasef (Vincent Tong), Soren realizes that Viren would gladly have destroyed his own son’s humanity, all in the name of gaining more power for himself.

Finally fed up with what he’s seen, Soren sneaks away only to be tracked down by Claudia, who confronts him about running. This moment allows Soren to at last be firm in his own decisions, choosing to abandon Viren’s army before it’s too late. In the end, he chooses not to force Claudia into making a tough choice by saying a quick and final goodbye, mercifully allowing her to not be the one in the middle, like he once was. This moment reveals a surprising and satisfying amount of maturity for a character who is by far the silliest in the series, personality-wise.

From Good to Bad and Back Again

In a beautiful parallel to his attempts to assassinate Ezran while he was still on the wrong side, Soren protects Ezran during the final battle of Season 3. As Viren holds Ezran hostage, Soren loudly proclaims that it is his duty to protect the king of Kotalis — which is Ezran, not Viren. When faced with Viren and Claudia’s combined efforts to make him doubt himself one last time, Soren hesitates for one long moment before deciding to trust himself, even if that means defending Ezran by killing his own father.

Despite his previous status as one of the villain’s minions (and often depicted as the more airhead minion, even), Soren’s back-and-forth-and-back character arc is nonetheless one of the most enjoyable storylines to follow throughout the show so far. No matter which side he’s fought for, Soren has steadfastly shown hidden intelligence and skill, as well as an undeniably humorous charm.

Soren even turns a classic redemption arc into a fresh new version of itself via likable character quirks, his hidden smarts, and an oddly-shaped arc. This is what makes Soren one of the most underrated and subtly complicated characters in The Dragon Prince. And it’s exciting to anticipate what the future of the series may have in store for the lovable and newly-confident goofball.