Kristoffer Borgli is still in the process of lining up the cast for his next film, The Drama, following his acclaimed, surreal Nicolas Cage-led satire Dream Scenario in 2023. A star-studded trio of Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Alana Haim already committed to the director's next wild ride last year, but there's yet another big, Emmy-nominated name that's been reported in connection with the title — Mamoudou Athie. Coming off of roles in Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness and the Stephanie Hsu-led series Laid, he was said to be in final talks to join the feature back in October, though nothing was made official. During a conversation with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for his next movie, By Design, at our Sundance interview studio at the Rendezvous Cinema Center, he set the record straight and confirmed his involvement.

Although he's part of The Drama, he can't necessarily spill the tea just yet. Little is known about the film thus far, other than rumors that it's a romance set during a couple's wedding that goes in an unexpected direction. Given that Dream Scenario delved into multiple genres, from horror to fantasy, drama, and comedy, expectations are that Borgli's latest won't fit into just one box either. When asked if he could tease how it goes beyond the confines of just romance, he said, "I can’t tell you that," but he did offer some praise for his co-stars and hinted that there are some real surprises in store for viewers. "It's incredibly interesting and a beautiful cast. I'm very curious how it's received."

The Drama also boasts some serious production power behind it. Like Dream Scenario, A24 is once again attached with Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster producing under his Square Peg banner alongside Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone. It's just one project Aster and his team are working on in the coming months, as they're also involved in the Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega horror comedy Death of a Unicorn, which will premiere at SXSW. Filming wrapped in late December, meaning it shouldn't be long before the curtain is pulled back and viewers will see what exactly Athie and his co-stars have in store.

What Is 'By Design' About?

Image via Sundance Institute

In addition to Borgli's new film, Athie is also set to join recent American Primeval star Dane DeHaan and The Flash alum Sasha Calle in Wardriver from Rebecca Thomas. Currently, though, his attention is focused on the Sundance premiere By Design in which he stars opposite Juliette Lewis, Melanie Griffith, Samantha Mathis, Robin Tunney, and Udo Kier. Hailing from Please Baby Please writer-director Amanda Kramer, the surreal film follows a woman named Camille (Lewis) who swaps into the body of a chair only to find that people like her better that way. The chair in question is a luxurious seat she couldn't afford but instead opts to become after having to deal with friends who merely use her to talk about themselves. Athie, meanwhile, plays a piano player who receives the possessed chair as a gift from his ex. Together, the two lonely individuals weigh their existence as the film questions, "Is it better to be a chair?"

Stay tuned to Collider for more on The Drama as work continues. We'll also have more coverage of Sundance throughout the festival.