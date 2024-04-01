The Big Picture Bertolucci's groundbreaking film The Dreamers celebrates its 20th anniversary with a 2-disc 4K release featuring original NC-17 cut and bonus material.

The film follows the story of an American student who becomes entangled in a sexually charged relationship with French twins, leading to jealousy and political turmoil.

The restoration of The Dreamers was completed by director of photography Fabio Cianchetti, honoring Bertolucci's legacy in cinema history.

Bernardo Bertolucci's films were ahead of their time, as evidenced by the reviews and ratings they got from censorship boards. Two of the most controversial films by the late director are The Last Tango in Paris, starring Marlon Brando, and The Dreamers. The latter launched the careers of its stars Eva Green, Michael Pitt, and Louis Garrel. The Dreamers premiered 20 years ago and for its anniversary, the film is getting its first 4K release with some extra material according to IndieWire. Included in this 2-disc release is the original NC-17 cut, and over 3 hours of bonus material. The materials include extensive featurettes about the making of the film and the story it is based on. There will be commentary from Bertolucci, Gilbert Adair, the writer, and Jeremy Thomas, the producer. Additionally, interviews with Bertolucci, Green, Pitt, Garrel, Thomas, and Adair will be present along with behind-the-scenes footage of the film's production.

In The Dreamers, Pitt starred as Mathew, an American exchange student who becomes friends with French twins Théo and Isabelle. Their friendship takes a turn when Matthew realizes that Théo and Isabelle are quite sexually liberal, and they welcome him into their world. They build an idyllic life together punctuated by erotic sexual encounters between the three of them and enriching conversations about the influential people and politics of the time. Jealousy leers in when Matthew and Isabelle take a liking to each other, leaving Théo all alone. They begin a sexual game in a bid to assert dominance. This cycle is broken by influences from the outside world when the twins' parents catch the trio asleep naked. Students' riots heat up in the outside world, forcing them to leave their apartment and join in. Théo and Isabelle take the side of the students while Matthew goes in the other direction.

'The Dreamers' Turns 20

Close

The film premiered in 2003 at the Venice Film Festival and had its US premiere at Sundance in 2004. Bertolucci passed away in 2018, leaving the restoration to be completed by the director of photography, Fabio Cianchetti with Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna. Green is known for films like Casino Royale, a James Bond Film, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. On TV, she was seen in Penny Dreadful and recently in Liaison. Pitt is known for films like Last Days and Criminal. He starred in Boardwalk Empire for two seasons alongside Steve Buscemi. Garrel has an extensive filmography in French cinema where he splits time in front and behind the camera.

The Dreamers 4K release will be released on May 13 in the UK. There is no release date in the US yet.