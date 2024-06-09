​​​​

Luca Guadagnino has long counted fellow Italian filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci as an influence, even co-directing a feature-length documentary about the Oscar-winning director called Bertolucci on Bertolucci. That influence is perhaps most pronounced in Guadagnino's Challengers, the story of three tennis pros (Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist) who wage war on the court and in the bedroom. It's exactly the kind of serious-minded look at human sexuality that Bertolucci would have made, and in fact, kind of did make in 2003, as The Dreamers. Except Bertolucci, who also directed the controversial erotic drama Last Tango in Paris, was even more explicit in his depiction of carnality, so much so that his film earned an NC-17 rating in the U.S.

Like Challengers, The Dreamers centers on three people united by a shared passion, in this case, cinema instead of tennis. The year is 1968, and American exchange student Matthew (Michael Pitt) is studying abroad in Paris. He soon falls under the spell of French twins Isabelle (Eva Green) and Theo (Louis Garrel), who invite him to stay in their apartment while their parents are away. Michael and Isabelle become lovers, even though she shares a disturbingly close bond with her brother. Michael is similarly attracted to Theo, and before long, all three are bathing and sleeping together as they become increasingly isolated from the outside world. Their lives are soon interrupted by the upheaval of the 1968 Student Riots, and it's that political context that gives The Dreamers an added dimension that goes beyond mere exploitation.

'The Dreamers' Is a Love Triangle Set Against the Backdrop of History

The Dreamers takes place during the 1968 Paris Student Riots, a time of historical unrest during which protests on college campuses led to a massive labor strike and the near toppling of the French government. Politics and cinema collided when Henri Langlois, co-founder of France's famed Cinematheque, was dismissed from his position by the government, leading to demonstrations on his behalf. Students and celebrities alike gathered in the streets, including such luminaries of the French New Wave as François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard. It's at one of these rallies that Matthew first meets Isabelle, who has chained herself to the Cinematheque's gates (or so it appears), and Theo. As Matthew makes clear in his opening narration, this theater is like a temple, and the presence of armed police at its doors is an affront to its sanctity. (Langlois was later reinstated at the Cinematheque.)

The closing of the Cinematheque was a prelude to the unrest that was to come, as students protested a government they felt had abandoned its people in the name of capitalism and imperialism. Things turned increasingly violent in May 1968, as police and protesters clashed in the streets. Barricades were erected with whatever materials could be found, factories were shut down as workers went on strike, and French President Charles de Gaulle disappeared, rumored to have fled the country. Pro-De Gaulle counter-protesters marched as De Gaulle took back control by calling for a new election, which his party won in a landslide. Workers returned to the factories, students returned to universities, and the revolution was quelled.

Although The Dreamers takes place during a time of great civil unrest, the events of May 1968 happen mostly in the background, as Matthew, Isabelle, and Theo keep themselves locked away from the history happening right outside their apartment. Like Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider in Last Tango in Paris, they form a relationship that becomes increasingly secluded, to the point that they're shocked to see what's happening when they go outside. It's not until the very end, when a rock flies through their window, that they must acknowledge the revolution taking place, and by then, their already fragile bond is on the verge of breaking.

The Characters in 'The Dreamers' Form a Tenuous Bond Based on Cinema and Sex

When Matthew first sees Isabelle and Theo, it's at a screening of Shock Corridor, directed by a hero of the New Wave, Samuel Fuller. Like many people who came of age in the 1960s, they devote their lives to movies, as filmmakers across the globe were beginning to treat cinema as a serious art form capable of reflecting on what was really going on in the world. Even when the Cinematheque closes due to the protests, that doesn't stop Matthew, Isabelle, and Theo from engaging in endless discussions about their favorite movies, which only intensifies when they move in together.

Matthew and Theo argue over whether Buster Keaton was a better silent comedian than Charlie Chaplin (Matthew picks Keaton, Theo goes with Chaplin). Isabelle acts out scenes from Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich movies, daring Matthew and Theo to guess what she's referencing (Queen Christina and Blonde Venus, respectively). The three run through the Louvre in an attempt to beat the record set by the characters in Godard's Band of Outsiders (they beat it by a few seconds). In these moments and many more, Bertolucci cuts in scenes from the films being referenced, in much the same way that directors of the French New Wave would pay tribute to the movies that inspired them.

Yet their games take a serious turn once sex enters the equation. Matthew is already unsettled by seeing Isabelle and Theo sleeping together, and he's even more disturbed when the two dare each other to engage in sexual acts when they fail at trivia games. Matthew falls in love with Isabelle and tries to have a normal relationship with her, which causes Theo to act out in increasingly aggressive ways. Isabelle notices there's an attraction between Matthew and Theo, and she attempts to keep the peace by erecting a pillow fort for all three to sleep in. When she discovers that her parents have secretly returned to find them in bed together, she attempts to fill the apartment with gas so that she can die in her sleep with Matthew and Theo. And that's when the rock flies through the window.

'The Dreamers' Explores the Ways in Which the Revolution Failed

By the time the rock flies through their window, the bond between Matthew, Isabelle, and Theo has already begun to fracture. When they aren't discussing cinema, Matthew and Theo are arguing over politics, debating Maoism and capitalism, America's involvement in Vietnam, and how best to deal with changing times. While out on a date, Matthew and Isabelle get their first glimpse of the chaos happening outside their apartment when they pass by a barricade made of furniture and trash. When they join the student protests, Matthew pleads for peace, while Theo opts for violence. As Theo and Isabelle join a group of protesters preparing Molotov cocktails, Matthew walks away, never to see them again.

Bertolucci, who died in 2018 at the age of 77, often centered his films around the intersection of sex and politics. He meticulously recreated the real-life turmoil that inspired The Dreamers, even recruiting French New Wave stars Jean-Pierre Leaud (The 400 Blows) and Jean-Pierre Kalfon (The Grand Moments) to appear in the protest scenes outside the Cinematheque. In many ways, the film serves as his final statement on the themes and ideas that obsessed him throughout his life and career. In Matthew, Isabelle, and Theo, he sees a representation of all the people of his generation who felt the world was theirs to change, who believed that cinema was a vital art form that could make a difference, and who ultimately failed to bring about a better future when their love turned into militancy.

