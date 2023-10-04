The Big Picture The Drew Barrymore Show is set to return for Season 4 despite controversy during the WGA strike, with three writers choosing not to return.

The departure of the writers is not surprising considering their opposition to Barrymore's decision to continue without them and picketing outside the studio.

Barrymore's initial decision to go on air without the writers undermined their importance and sent a negative message about the value of union writers.

After a controversial attempt at a revival mid-WGA strike, The Drew Barrymore Show is ready to return for Season 4 on October 16. It will be down three writers when it does hit screens again, however. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe have all opted not to return to the talk show and the process is already underway to find their replacements in compliance with the guild.

White, Kinon, and Koe's departure isn't particularly surprising considering their vocal opposition to Drew Barrymore's decision to go back on air in September. All three could be seen picketing outside the studio after production picked back up and were noncommittal at the time regarding returning to their roles when the strike ended. The talk show's return didn't violate SAG-AFTRA or WGA guidelines, but it still earned ire from all corners of the industry namely because Barrymore planned to continue without her writers in order to meet said rules. She only stoked the flames by taking to social media with a statement saying she "owned" her choice, marking a baffling about-face after she left her MTV Movie Awards Hosting gig in solidarity with the actors.

Barrymore ultimately reversed course with a tearful apology, but a terrible message had already been sent about the importance of writers. "It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable," White said at the time. Kinon added, "I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them. For me and the WGA writers on the show, it’s important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside." While Drew's return was insulting enough, the trio never heard about it from Barrymore or anyone involved. Instead, they found out from audience ticket giveaways on social media.

'The Drew Barrymore Show's Writers Were a Big Part of Its Success

Image via CBS

The efforts of White, Kinon, and Koe in making the show a success were completely undermined thanks to Barrymore's actions. All three have served as co-head writers on the show since its inception and, during that time, they snagged a pair of Daytime Emmy nominations for their work. Barrymore even called them out by name for their hard work in her pre-recorded acceptance speech at the MTV Awards. At the show, she said of her hosting win "This is definitely for them and every single person who makes this show."

The Drew Barrymore Show is only able to return because of the WGA's hard-fought labor victory. The historic deal not only secures writers success-based residuals and better pay, but also health insurance, sweeping protections against AI, and accurate data from streaming services. It's a massive step forward in giving writers their due for all the vital work they do on our favorite shows. SAG-AFTRA still has to reach an agreement with AMPTP, though they recently restarted negotiations.