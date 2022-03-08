AMC has announced that Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito has been cast to star in a new drama series for the network. The new series titled, The Driver will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023 with a six-episode season.

The Driver will see Esposito playing a taxi driver whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is hired to chauffeur a notorious gangster. The series will be an American adaptation of a U.K. miniseries of the same name. The original series was created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser and aired on the BBC in 2014. This new adaptation has been created by Sunu Gonera in collaboration with Brocklehurst. Gonera, who has previously directed episodes of shows like Snowfall and Raised By Wolves, will be directing the pilot, and Theo Travers, who has previously written for shows like Billions, Power, and House of Lies, will serve as the showrunner on the new series.

Esposito is best known to audiences for playing his critically acclaimed role of the drug kingpin/chicken restaurant owner Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and its prequel series Better Call Saul. However, he has had quite a storied career. From roles in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing and The Usual Suspects to more recently joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian.

The Driver will be produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, and Travers are set to serve as executive producers on the series with Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman from Thruline and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson from A+E Studios.

About the newly announced series, Dan McDermott, the President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, had this to say:

“Giancarlo is a singular talent who is already beloved by AMC viewers through his standout performances in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. We are excited to be continuing his relationship with AMC and AMC+ in a series built around him and an unforgettable character who takes what he thinks is a straightforward job opportunity and finds himself confronted with a world that tests him in ways he could never have imagined.”

Esposito himself gave the following comment on the new series:

“I am over the moon excited, enthused, and inspired to be in collaboration with the stellar network and creative team of AMC! Thanks for believing in me. It’s great to be back home!”

Brocklehurst added on to it with a statement, saying:

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to be working with AMC on this bold reimagining of my U.K. mini-series. Sunu Gonera and Theo Travers have both brought superb original voices to the premise and I am thrilled to be going on this ride with them.”

Travers also commented, saying:

“I couldn't be more excited to help bring this show to life. I've been a fan of Giancarlo's work since Spike Lee’s ‘Do The Right Thing.’ It’s a true honor to have the chance to collaborate with him in this way. The Driver is a high-voltage, dark identity quest for an everyman trying to find renewed purpose in his life. We’re rooting for Vince as he goes down this wild and nihilistic route to discover who he once was, and in many ways still is, because it gets him out of a stuck place. That’s where a lot of us feel we are right now, which makes this series so timely for today.”

