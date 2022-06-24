It has been announced that Redemption star Paula Malcomson will be joining the cast of the upcoming AMC remake of the British drama series The Driver from 2014. She will be joining the project in the role of a series regular opposite series star Giancarlo Esposito. The series is set to arrive to AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

The report originally made by Deadline confirms that the Malcomson will be joining the project as the character Ros, who was the wife of the original series' protagonist Vince McKee (David Morrissey) who was originally portrayed in the British series by Claudie Blakley. The story will follow Esposito who will play a taxi driver whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is hired to chauffeur a notorious New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster who has become infamous for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. The original BBC series aired back in 2014 and ran for a total of three episodes that ran from between September 23 and October 7. Similar to its upcoming American counterpart, the original series also followed a cabbie in Manchester who also sees his life completely changed when he agrees to be the driver for a criminal gang. The series was created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. The adaptation by AMC is also being created by Brocklehurst alongside Sunu Gonera, director of episodes of both FX's Snowfall and Raised By Wolves at HBO. Gonera will direct the pilot of the upcoming six-episode series, which will also see Billions and Power writer Theo Travers serve as showrunner.

Malcomson has most recently appeared in the starring role of ITV's crime drama series Redemption, with other television credits including Deadwood and Deadwood: The Movie, Krypton, Sons of Anarchy, and Watchmen among others. Her most recent film credits include appearances in 2018's We Have Always Lived In The Castle and Battlecreek from 2017. She has film credits that include 1993's Tombstone as well as The Green Mile, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, The Hunger Game film franchise.

Image via AMC

RELATED: ‘The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito on His Personal Moff Gideon Anti-Hero Backstory

The Driver will be produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, and Travers are set to serve as executive producers on the series alongside Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman via Thruline Entertainment and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson from A+E Studios.

The Driver will be premiering on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2023 and will consist of six episodes for the debut season. Make sure you stay tuned to Collider for any further updates on this series.