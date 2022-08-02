Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich has joined the cast of the upcoming drama series The Driver. Ulrich will star in a leading role of AMC's remake of the British drama series of the same name and will star opposite AMC alum Giancarlo Esposito. The series is set to arrive to AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

News of the casting was originally reported by Deadline, who also confirmed that Ulrich will be playing the character Colin, an old acquaintance of Vince, the series protagonist played by Esposito. In the original 2014 3-part series, this role was played by Ian Hart. Ulrich joins a cast that includes Esposito as well as previously announced Paula Malcomson, Bonnie Mbuli, and Zackary Momoh. The series will star Esposito as a taxi driver whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is hired to chauffeur a notorious New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster, played by Momoh, pulling him into an underground criminal enterprise. Danny Brocklehurst, who created the original series with Jim Poyser, is also behind the creation of this adaptation alongside Sunu Gonera. Along with being the creator of the upcoming series, Gonera is also known for being the director of several episodes of both FX's Snowfall and Raised By Wolves at HBO. Gonera will direct the pilot of the upcoming six-episode series.

Ulrich has previously appeared in a starring role as FP Jones on Riverdale on the CW as well as in the Emmy-winning short series #Freerayshawn, produced by Antoine Fuqua. The Driver joins a list of upcoming projects for Ulrich which include the natural disaster film Supercell from Herbert James Winterstern (making his feature film directorial debut); The Machinist director Brad Anderson’s psychological thriller Blood, where he will star opposite Michelle Monaghan; as well as the dramatic thriller Salvation from director Mackenzie Munro (also her feature film directorial debut).

Image via AMC

Billions and Power writer Theo Travers serve as showrunner for AMC's The Driver with him joining Esposito, Gonera, and Brocklehurst as executive producers on the series alongside Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman via Thruline Entertainment and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson from A+E Studios. The series is being produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment.