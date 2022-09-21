With production on the series currently underway in New Orleans, actor Bradley Whitford (Get Out) has joined the upcoming gangster drama series, Parish, formerly known as The Driver, in a recurring role. Whitford stars in the series as Anton, an intelligent and charming character who serves as the face of an industrial business and the head of a criminal organization.

Whitford joins the cast of the series alongside Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), who was previously announced to star as Gracián “Gray” Parish, a taxi driver whose life takes a sudden turn as he agrees to be the chauffer for a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster known for exploiting undocumented immigrants. His role as a chauffeur in the crime world will put him at odds against Whitford's character in the series.

Whitford also joins other previously announced cast members of the upcoming series including Zackary Momoh (Harriet), who stars in the series as The Horse, Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan) as Ros, and Skeet Ulrich (Scream) as Colin. Bonnie Mbuil (Noughts + Crosses) will also star in the series as Shamiso with Ivan Mbakop, who recently appeared in Red Notice, as Zenzo, and Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish) as Makayla. Dax Rey (The Good Place) will also appear in the series as Luke alongside ​​​​​​​Amanda Brugel, who will guest star as Sister Anne. With a large cast of talented actors at the center of a potentially gripping story, Parish could be an exciting series for audiences to look out for when it debuts in 2023.

Image via NBC

Based on the British crime series The Driver, Theo Travers (Billions) serves as the series showrunner for Parish, which will be produced by AMC Studios, A+E Studios, and Thruline Entertainment. Danny Brocklehurst, who previously co-created the original British version of the series, will also serve as a co-creator for Parish alongside Sunu Gonera (Class of 09). In addition to starring in the series, Esposito will also serve as an executive producer for the show with Gonera, Brocklehurst, Travers, Josh Kesselman, and Danny Sherman of Thruline, and A+E Studios' Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The series' first season will have six episodes and debut on both AMC and AMC+.

With the series still in production, no release date for Parish has been set yet, but it is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Check out Collider's interview with Whitford and Max Minghella on The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 below:

