It looks like Zackary Momoh is taking a lead role in AMC's new forthcoming series The Driver, according to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter. The series is a remake of the 2014 British drama of the same name. The series will launch on both AMC and AMC+, and it is set to begin production in August.

Momoh, who will play a lead role in the six-part remake of The Driver, has become a noteworthy talent in recent years, starring in such films as 2019's Doctor Sleep and Harriet. More recently, Momoh has starred in the 2021 HBO series The Nevers, a Victorian science fiction drama. He has also starred in series such as Doctors and Holby City. He made his film debut in 2016 starring alongside Rosamund Pike in the period drama series A United Kingdom.

He will be starring alongside Giancarlo Esposito, who will star as the eponymous taxi driver who has his life changed forever when he begins work as a chauffeur for a New Orleans based Zimbabwean gangster. Momoh will play said Zimbabwean gangster opposite Esposito. His character is a man insulated by power, who is best known for his habit of exploiting the labor of undocumented immigrants. Joining Esposito and Momoh is Paula Malcomson, who has been cast in a recurring role. Esposito is perhaps best known for his work on the crime drama Breaking Bad as the deliciously evil and detached Gus, a man who runs a chain of chicken restaurants all while running a complex meth ring on the side. His character's quiet, cold, and calculated brand of evil has made him one of the most iconic television villains of all time.

Image via AMC

The series is created by Danny Brocklehurst, Sunu Gonera, along with Theo Travers, who will serve as showrunner. Series creator Brocklehurst also created the three-part BBC original series on which the remake is based. The original series starred David Morrissey as a taxi driver who gets roped into a criminal enterprise.

Series star Esposito will executive produce the project alongside Gonera and Brocklehurst. Morrisey, Travers, Josh Kesselman, and Danny Sherman will also serve as executive producers on the project alongside Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The series is being produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios along with Thruline Entertainment.

No premiere has yet been set for the series. You can read The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive report on Momoh's casting here.

Check out the trailer for The Nevers where Momoh plays Doctor Horatio Cousens, one of the show's main characters.