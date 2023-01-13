Are you a fan of cringy satires or melodramatic stories that make you want to laugh and scream with frustration (towards the characters of course) at the same time? Then you might want to add Hulu’s The Drop to your watchlist for the weekend. The all-new dark comedy features PEN15 star Anna Konkle and Coming 2 America star Jermaine Fowler as the protagonists, Lex and Mani. The Drop is directed by Bird of Paradise director Sarah Adina Smith, who directs and co-writes the script with Joshua Leonard, with Jay Duplass serving as one of the executive producers along with Neil Shah and Max Silva. Leonard also stars in a role in the movie, along with Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jillian Bell, Aparna Nancherla, Elisha Henig, and Jennifer Lafleur, among others.

The plot of this is close to something like that of the Australian series The Slap, but not exactly. The Drop follows a young married couple and bakery owners Lex and Mani who are planning to start a family. When they head to a tropical island for their friend’s wedding, Lex accidentally drops a friend’s baby in front of everyone. While the baby is thankfully unharmed and perfectly fine, the witnesses don’t seem to forgive or forget what Lex just did. What ensues is a series of absurdly comedic consequences, only made worse by the fact that Lex is planning to have a baby of her own and this accident makes her rethink her life decisions.

So, if this has intrigued you at all, and you are all set to watch this absurd black comedy, check out the details below to find out where, when and how you can watch The Drop.

Image via Hulu

Watch The Drop Trailer

Hulu released the official trailer for The Drop in December 2022, with the description, “Some things you can’t take back… like dropping your friend’s baby”, which, needless to say, is the crux of the trailer, and also of the movie. From the two-and-half-minute trailer, it’s quite evident that The Drop is aiming to be a very slice-of-life comedy with dark undertones, where it’s easy to relate to real-life scenarios, and how we are often judged by our simplest mistakes which eventually influence our decisions.

As we learn from the trailer, Lex is facing just that, from being questioned about her decision to become a parent to being looked at like she committed a cardinal sin. Facing passive-aggressive and judgmental behavior throughout the vacation, Mani and Lex start to get confused about their future. The sunny tropical island setting with a wedding atmosphere doesn’t make things any better for our protagonists but is good for some visual delight for the audience.

When and Where Is The Drop Releasing?

The Drop is premiering on Friday, January 13, and will exclusively stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Can you watch The Drop without Hulu?

The Drop is a Hulu original movie which means it is only available for streaming on the network. You can watch the movie either on the browser or download the app, which is available only by subscription. To sign up with Hulu, you can choose from their two plans. Their Basic plan includes ads and costs $6.99 per month, while the Premium plan is ad-free and costs $12.99 per month. Alternatively, you can also get the bundle of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN, for a total of $69.99 per month.

What Is The Drop about?

Image via Hulu

Here’s the official synopsis of The Drop,

In this cringe comedy, a married couple faces a marriage test when one of them drops a baby during a tropical island wedding.

In simple words, the comedy movie is about human behaviors. It’s a satire on people who judge others for their smallest slip-ups and how adults are “supposed to” behave at all times, and cannot have simple accidents. The Drop is about overreacting to common mistakes and how that makes people resentful towards others and themselves to the point of questioning their own character and life choices.

