The whole premise of Hulu's dark comedy movie The Drop is centered around a single event: A baby gets dropped, and that basically ruins a trip that a group of friends is taking. But don’t worry, the baby is fine. The dark comedy will focus on the aftermath, and how the adults deal with that situation. In an exclusive clip shared with Collider, Hulu revealed that there are more layers to the accident from the title, which can make it even more awkward.

Whenever a baby is dropped, you immediately assume that whoever made that terrible mistake did it by accident… Or did they? In the clip, the characters played by Jillian Bell (Bill & Ted Face the Music) and Joshua Leonard (If I Stay) discuss the possibility that the baby-dropping was a terrible accident, yes, but maybe not 100% accidental. It’s a tough pill to swallow, so they have some trouble even getting through the conversation.

Was It An Accident, Really?

In an interview with Women and Hollywood, Smith talked about the cringe-comedy nature of the story and revealed how the curious starting point came to her:

“’The Drop’ is a comedy about a happy marriage put to the test when the wife accidentally drops a friend’s baby. It’s also just a really fun ensemble portrait of hipsters in paradise. Everyone has this firm idea of themselves and their future that suddenly gets shattered by the dropping of a baby. Wholesome stuff. […] My husband once said to me that if I dropped a baby, even if was an accident, he would wonder if he had ‘married a dud.’ He said that just as we were beginning to contemplate having a baby, so the timing was choice.”

Image via Hulu

We Feel Bad For The Baby, But the Cast Is Great

Filmmaker Smith has directed episodes from some inventive series like Room 104, FX’s Legion, and Prime Video’s Hanna. She recently directed the ballet drama Birds of Paradise, whose script she penned. With The Drop, Smith also co-writes the script along with fellow screenwriter Joshua Leonard (Dark Was The Night) – who stars in the movie and is also featured in the clip.

Aside from Bell and Leonard, the cast of The Drop also features Anna Konkle (PEN15), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Aparna Nancherla (Mythic Quest), Jennifer Lafleur (Nope), and Elisha Henig (The Sinner).

You can stream The Drop now on Hulu. Check out the exclusive clip below:

You can read the official synopsis here: