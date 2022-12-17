Have you ever held a delicate baby and had that thought zip through your mind for a split second – “what happens if I drop it?”. Well, not many have had the misfortune of going through such a moment but Lex (Anna Konkle) faced that. Hulu has released a new trailer for their upcoming dark comedy film, The Drop, from director and writer Sarah Adina Smith which is coming out on January 13 on Hulu.

The trailer begins with the announcement that a group of travelers had arrived at a tropical island, and it was time to get the music going. Lex and Mani (Jermaine Fowler) have it all figured out. Life is good, their careers are good, and now they want to have a family. A friend’s wedding at a tropical island location provides the getaway needed to maybe get the deed done while reuniting with old friends. But sure, you guessed it right, things don’t exactly go to plan. Lex accidentally drops a friend’s baby – fear not though, the little one is all right.

Soon after the accident and the confirmation that the baby is fine, the friends turn their attention to enjoying paradise. But can they, given the start they’ve had? Aboard a boat gliding through the open water, Lex is being questioned on whether she truly wants to have a baby, and given her recent display, seems like a valid question to ask. Rifts begin to appear between the friends as there are differences in family ideals, and uncomfortable truths soon begin to surface between them all. While all this occurs, Lex needs to be forgiven for her grave error. Her actions not only affect the baby’s mother, but also inadvertently puts a huge strain on her relationship with Mani, and there begins to appear a huge strain between the pair. Now the couple has to work their way back to each other as does the whole group as well so they can all truly experience paradise.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Fan-Casting Hulu's Upcoming 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' Series

Directed and written by Smith, the script of The Drop was also co-written by Joshua Leonard. Serving as executive producers on the film are Jay and Mark Duplass. Asides from Konkle and Fowler, the cast of The Drop also includes Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig.

The Drop is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu on Friday, January 13. You can watch the film’s trailer, and read the synopsis below: