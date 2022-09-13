Amanda Seyfried has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Toni Collette for The Staircase, Julia Garner for Inventing Anna, Lily James for Pam & Tommy, Sarah Paulson for Impeachment: American Crime Story, and Margaret Qualley for MAID.

Seyfried, who not only starred but served as a producer on the project, won the award for her role in Hulu series The Dropout based on the podcast of the same name. She plays the real life entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who founded the biotech company Theranos, which claimed to have completely changed the way blood work was conducted. However, Holmes was eventually convicted of several counts of fraud, along with her Chief Operating Officer Sunny Balwani, played by Naveen Andrews in the series.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: ‘Succession’ Leads This Year's Emmy Awards as Most Nominated Series

In addition to Seyfried's win, The Dropout is nominated for several other Emmys in the categories of writing, directing, and also for Outstanding Limited Series.

The Emmys were held on Monday, September 12, following the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony the week before. The ceremony was hosted by Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson and honored the best in television from the past year.

Check out the trailer for The Dropout below:

For more 2022 Emmys news: