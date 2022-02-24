Hulu’s The Dropout is all set to bring the story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to the big screen for the first time. Before you begin the Hulu miniseries, you might want to know a little about the true story and the podcast of the same name that led to the creation of the show.

The podcast details the life and crimes of Holmes, a Stanford dropout who founded a medical technology company, Theranos, and hoodwinked Silicon Valley into thinking that her company could complete a full range of medical tests with a single drop of blood. This led Forbes to assume her net worth was $9 billion. Of course, her lies were eventually exposed and Holmes was charged with defrauding investors and indicted in 2018 on 11 counts of fraud. The podcast host Rebecca Jarvis as well as its producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson are all serving as executive producers on the Hulu series too, with New Girl creator Elizabeth Merriweather serving as the showrunner for the 7-episode miniseries.

With all the backstory out of the way, let’s take a look at the main characters and actors you can expect to see in this TV adaptation.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Hot off her Academy Award nomination for Mank, Amanda Seyfried could be in line for more awards glory if she manages to knock this role out of the park. Starring as Elizabeth Holmes, Seyfried is set to be the first person to bring her to live-action before Jennifer Lawrence takes a stab at it sometime in the future. SNL star Kate McKinnon was initially tapped to play the Theranos founder before she dropped out due to unspecified reasons.

Seyfried is best known for her roles in Mean Girls, In Time, and Jennifer’s Body and will now star in and executive produce The Dropout for Hulu.

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani

Naveen Andrews is set to play Sunny Balwani, a businessman who was also the CEO of Theranos and the then-boyfriend of Holmes. Their relationship was kept a secret from the Theranos investors. During the eventual court proceedings, Holmes accused him of emotional and physical abuse. In 2018, along with Holmes, he was also charged with securities fraud by the SEC. His trial is set to begin in March 2022.

Andrews, who is likely most known to many fans for his longtime role as Sayid on Lost, has had a lengthy career in Hollywood with recent parts in shows like Sense8 and films like 2013’s Diana with Naomi Watts.

William H. Macy as Richard Fuisz

Shameless vet William H. Macy will be portraying Richard Fuisz, an American inventor, enterpreneur, and physician with ties to the U.S military and arms division. Holmes filed a lawsuit against Fuisz and his sons alleging that they had stolen a patent from Theranos, which Fuisz denied. Ironically, this set of events would lead to journalist John Carreyou finding out about Theranos and publishing a set of articles that would result in the company’s annihilation.

Macy's extensive career includes his tenture playing the family patriarch Frank Gallagher in Shameless, as well as for roles in projects like Room, Fargo, Jurassic Park III, and Magnolia.

Laurie Metcalf as Phyllis Gardner

Laurie Metcalf will play Phyllis Gardner, a professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine who was one of the earlier naysayers of Holmes and the larger-than-life claims of her company. She met with Elizabeth Holmes when Holmes inquired about a microfluidic device that Gardner was skeptical of.

Metcalf is known as a comedy veteran for her role in shows like Roseanne and The Big Bang Theory. She was also lauded for her role in 2017’s Lady Bird. She currently stars in the Roseanne spin-off The Connors and is set to appear in Ray Romano's directorial debut.

Elizabeth Marvel as Noell Holmes

Noell Holmes was the mother of Elizabeth and has stood by her daughter through all the media circus and trials. She was a congressional aide and along with her husband, had plenty of connections which assisted in Theranos gaining clout quickly.

This role will be played by Elizabeth Marvel who previously played such characters as Heather Dunbar in House of Cards, Gloria Davis in Gifted, and Victoria Helstorm in fellow Hulu series Helstrom.

Stephen Fry as Ian Gibbons

British comedian Stephen Fry has also been cast in The Dropout as Ian Gibbons, a British biochemist who served as the chief scientist of Theranos. Prior to his trial after Theranos’ fraud was exposed, Gibbons overdosed on pills. His death was ruled as a suicide.

Fry’s past credits include Blackadder, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, as well as Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit franchise.

Sam Waterston as George Schultz

Other actors making an appearance in The Dropout include Sam Waterston as George Schultz, an economist and businessman who continued to support Theranos amidst all the scandal. Schultz's family is set to also feature in the show, with 13 Reasons Why’s Dylan Minnette playing his grandson Tyler, who worked at Theranos and was one of the first employees to act as a whistleblower about the company's deception.

More recently, Waterston is known for roles in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, Law & Order and On The Basis of Sex. He'll also be reprising his role as Jack McCoy in the upcoming revival season of Law & Order, returning to the franchise alongside newcomers Hugh Dancy and Jeffrey Donovan.

Dylan Minnette as Tyler Schultz

Dylan Minnette will put his acting prowess to good use here by playing whistleblower Tyler Schultz. Tyler worked in Theranos as a research engineer, and went up against his own family when he realized that the company was not actually able to do the things it was claiming to. He anonymously helped to bring the company down and was subsequently threatened by Theranos’ lawyers.

Minnette starred in this year’s SCREAM film and has been busy as a singer for his band The Wallows. He has also appeared in projects like Goosebumps, Don’t Breathe and Prisoners.

Other actors expected to appear in the show include Bill Irwin, Josh Pais, Michel Gill, Kate Burton, and Utkash Ambudkar, among others. While it is not clear how the show will choose to tell the story, we do know that this high-profile case included plenty of public figures. So expect to see political figures you recognize played by a host of talented actors.

