Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Dropout. The finale of the Hulu miniseries The Dropout was always foretold, though that doesn’t mean we knew the tone it would strike in how it would all unravel.

One of the many recent shows that are based on the real-life events of scammers, audiences with even just a passing knowledge of the news watched it knowing the basic outlines of the plot. We know that Amanda Seyfried’s turn as former CEO Elizabeth Holmes would end in disaster for her and her now-defunct company. Known as Theranos, it was a company that Holmes initially promised would revolutionize the healthcare industry by allowing for rapid results to be found for a variety of tests on just a single drop of blood. Not only was this a lie that she sold to investors, but the company also was found to have provided false information to patients who trusted the results they were being given. Since the events of the show, Holmes has been found guilty of four counts of fraud and the world is now awaiting her sentencing. With all this knowledge, we still didn’t fully know how the show would approach the tone and emotional beats that morphed into something unexpected.

Even for someone who has seen the documentary that kicked off much of the interest in this story, the series stands apart as something distinct. It has been both a remarkable and often terrifying experience as we watched Holmes dig herself further into lie after lie without seemingly blinking an eye. It was a testament to both Seyfried’s surprising yet enthralling performance and the way showrunner Elizabeth Meriweather delved into all the various deceptions that were taking place and the darkness that underpinned them. It was a story that felt like a horror film in slow motion, though the monsters were found in nice suits and had fancy boardroom meetings. The more it went on, the more the persistent feeling of dread began to reach a breaking point, suffocating us in just the sheer selfishness and delusion that we saw playing out to keep the scam going. And yet, amidst all this callous cruelty that we witnessed from many of the central characters, there was something that resembled hope in the people that spoke up despite knowing that it could completely ruin them.

When the show first began airing, the last thing that anyone would have ever expected was for the story to end up being anything close to optimistic. The way it revealed how so many people looked the other way and allowed a scam to take hold that threatened people's lives is quite depressing to see on such a large scale. However, just as Holmes and those around her descended further into darkness, there were a few people who stood up to them when no one else would. When everyone seemed enamored with the facade that Holmes had constructed, it was the work of journalists, whistleblowers, and even a dorky government regulator who showed commitment in risking everything to stop the chaos. In particular, it was Tyler Shultz (Dylan Minnette) and Erika Cheung (Camryn Mi-young Kim) who ended up standing out the most. It is notable that they were both young people just fresh out of college who had more sense of what was right than almost every other adult that was in the room. Without them, it is possible that Theranos would still be operating in the same fashion today. Things would be business as usual without any care given to the people it was hurting in the process.

This isn’t to say that The Dropout is a story that pats us on the back to offer easy comfort as an answer to the rotting corruption at its core. Quite the opposite, it reveals how doing the right thing is not an easy or glamorous undertaking. There is no grand sense of heroism or moment where the music swells as characters break down the doors of Theranos to set things right. That would be too easy and unrealistic. Instead, Erika sends an email to a government regulator. This doesn’t sound exciting, and the show acknowledges this, making many a joke about just how boring it is. Yet this small act ends up being a significant one that still bore great risk, a grounded moment of courage that is the first domino of many for getting things back into place. Neither Erika nor Tyler are put up on pedestals for their actions, they are just two average people who were trying to do the right thing when no one else would. The way the show portrays their real-life actions captures how, just as the acts of a selfish few can doom us, the steps taken by others have the capability to begin to undo the harm done.

In a world where so many are willing to manipulate the truth and abandon all principles for greed, there is a small glimmer of hope to be found in these small acts of bravery that become something more. Don't get me wrong, there is still a crushing amount of unease to be found in how far things went and how concerning it was that people were put at risk. It is probable that there is a similar scam happening right now that we don’t even know about and may not for some time. There will always be people with no care for others who, when given power and wealth, can wreak havoc on the lives of unknowing people without a second thought. What The Dropout shows is that these aren’t conniving monsters who are twirling their mustaches while they laugh an evil chuckle. They are just people, more similar to you and me than we may like to imagine. They might even be figures we look up to and think are admirable based on what we know of them. This only makes the betrayal all the worse. Yet, just as there are seemingly ordinary people who surprise us with their heartless acts, there will also be people who surprise us with their courageous acts of right in a world gone so very wrong.

