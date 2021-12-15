Fans looking forward to the upcoming limited series The Dropout now have their first glimpse of Elizabeth Holmes as played by Amanda Seyfried. The images were released by Hulu in addition to the announcement of a release date, with the first three episodes of the series set for release on Thursday, March 3. The rest of the episodes will be released weekly.

Seyfried's previous acting work includes the roles of Lucy Montgomery in CBS's As the World Turns, Lily Kane in The CW's Veronica Mars, and Sarah Henrickson in HBO's Big Love. She also appeared in this year's Things Heard & Seen (directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini), and A Mouthful of Air (directed by Amy Koppelman). Seyfried won't be the only actress to tackle the role of Elizabeth Holmes, as Jennifer Lawrence has also been tapped to star as the Theranos founder in Apple Studios movie Bad Blood from director Adam McKay.

Seyfried will be joined in The Dropout by Naveen Andrews, who plays Sunny Balwani, Theranos COO and Holmes' former romantic partner. Andrews previously played Sayid Jarrah in ABC's Lost, which ran from 2004-2010. His other work includes playing Julian Cousins in CBS's Instinct, Jonas Maliki in Netflix's Sense8, and Jafar in ABC's Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'A Mouthful of Air' Trailer Reveals Amanda Seyfried and Finn Wittrock's Slow-Burn Drama

Elizabeth Meriwether will be the showrunner for the series, as well as an executive producer. She previously created the series New Girl (which ran on Fox from 2011-2018), co-created Single Parents with J. J. Philbin (which ran on ABC from 2018-2020), and co-created Bless This Mess with Lake Bell (which ran on ABC from 2019-2020). Michael Showalter is set to direct multiple episodes, as well as be an executive producer. Showalter previously directed this year's The Eyes of Tammy Faye (starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield), 2020's The Lovebirds (starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae), and 2017's The Big Sick (starring Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan). The Dropout is based on the podcast created and hosted by ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis, who will be an executive producer for the series. Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Victoria Thompson, Taylor Dunn, and Jordana Mollick will also be executive producers.

The first three episodes of The Dropout will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, March 3. In the meantime, fans can see Seyfried in Things Heard & Seen, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out more images from the upcoming Hulu show below:

Image via Hulu

Image via Hulu

Image via Hulu

Here's the official synopsis for The Dropout:

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu's limited series The Dropout, the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

Amanda Seyfried to Play Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's 'The Dropout,' Replacing Kate McKinnon The Oscar-nominated 'Mank' actress is getting ready to spend the summer in a black turtleneck.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email