The Dropout, which premieres on Hulu this week, chronicles the story of controversial public figure and entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes and the rise and fall of her health-tech company Theranos. The miniseries documents Holmes' background, including her decision to drop out of Stanford's School of Engineering and found Theranos at the age of only 19, with the aim of revolutionizing the blood testing process through a machine that would only require a finger prick's worth of blood in order to analyze for potential diseases or deficiencies. In 2015, she was named the youngest and wealthiest self-made billionaire by Forbes, but questions about the methodology and legitimacy of her company's claims began to emerge, and by the following year, allegations of fraud caused Theranos' stock to tumble, with Holmes and fellow Theranos COO Sunny Balwani ultimately indicted on multiple counts of fraud in 2018. Holmes is scheduled to face sentencing this September.

The Dropout follows Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos's ascent and downfall, and is based on the ABC podcast of the same name by Rebecca Jarvis, who also executive produces alongside showrunner Elizabeth Meriweather (New Girl). The series stars Naveen Andrews as Holmes' professional and at-times romantic partner Sunny Balwani, as well as William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Stephen Fry, Dylan Minnette, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Alan Ruck, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Camryn Mi-Young Kim, Sam Waterston, Kurtwood Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and more.

Ahead of the show's premiere this week, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Meriweather about what first drew her to the series and how she connected to the story of Elizabeth Holmes on a personal level. She also discussed how she wanted to present the story without any judgment while also focusing on the lives of several different people who were connected to the narrative beyond Holmes, the most challenging relationship of the series to dramatize, how "the voice" episode actually serves as an emotional plot point, and more.

Collider: What initially drew you to the story — Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos, the rise and fall of this young entrepreneur?

ELIZABETH MERIWEATHER: I remember reading a Vanity Fair article about it when the company was on its way down, during the fall of the company, and just tearing through that article and just being so interested in the story, and fascinated by her. A couple years later, Searchlight asked me to come in and meet with them. They'd optioned the podcast that Rebecca Jarvis did, The Dropout. I remember just thinking, "Okay, there's been a documentary, a book, so much reporting. This podcast, which is amazing, there've been other podcasts." So I felt like, "Do we need a limited series? What can a limited series do?"

I listened to the podcast, which I thought did such an amazing job of opening the door to questions about her in a really interesting way. I felt like there was a deeper dive into her character and what her motivations were in the podcast than there were in some of the other versions of the story. As I was thinking about it, I just found myself connecting to a part of the story, the sort of beginning part of her story of this young woman who has a good idea and ends up in a position of power. Well, I should say, has an idea. I don't know if it's a good idea, but [she] ends up in a position of power and just the struggles of that.

I was 29 when New Girl started, so I didn't have a lot of experience in television, and I was suddenly a showrunner and managing 200 people. I was definitely in over my head and made some mistakes, but I think I connected to that part of the story, the beginning part of the story. I felt like stories about young women in positions of power weren't out there in this way — in a way that wasn't the sort of glossy, girl boss, female-empowerment version of that story. What is this experience actually like, what are some of the challenges? Just that version of the story, I felt, hadn't been told.

The more you dive into the story, I was just consistently surprised by it. Just surprised by the scope of it, surprised by the amount of people who invested and got involved. Rupert Murdoch, Betsy DeVos, George Shultz. Just these really big figures that got involved in it. The story just scoops up a lot along the way, and that made it perfect for a limited series, because there was a lot of time to dig into all of it.

The show, like you say, takes time to build the groundwork and layer in her backstory, to show what shaped her as a person or contributed to decisions that she made later in her life. What was important to you about trying to balance showing the levels of her lies and manipulation while also maybe not making her too sympathetic as a character?

MERIWEATHER: I went into it really wanting to kind of, without judgment, present the story and sort of dig into what was what I thought would be emotionally true in the moment for her in different moments in time. I was really interested in her as a character, but I was also really interested in the whistleblowers. I was really interested in Erica Cheung. I also think the story of Ian Gibbons and just his involvement in the company was a really important part. So I thought the more truthful I could be about all of the characters, then the different sides of the story would come out just by focusing on the emotional truth of a lot of different people who are involved in the story. But yeah, she's definitely somebody that people have really strong feelings about — and I think, hopefully, the series just provides some more information and digs a little bit deeper.

One important relationship I feel like we get to see a lot of layers of is the one between Elizabeth and Sunny. Was that a case where you tried to refer to anything, in particular, to help build out the nuances that we see on screen? Anything that was from their relationship as we knew it?

MERIWEATHER: That was definitely the most challenging aspect of the story to dramatize, because there was so little information about it. But then the flip side of that is it felt like, as a dramatist, I could do the most with that, because we knew so little about it. I don't know exactly when the romantic relationship started, but she met him when she was 18, and he was a part of her life from the age of 18 into her 30s, and they kept it a secret. It was such an interesting, kind of unique element of the story. This show is definitely not a documentary, and those scenes are probably the most dramatized. Obviously, a lot of information came out about that relationship in Elizabeth's trial, and I think more information is going to come out in Sunny's trial. Some of the information that came out during Elizabeth's trial, I was trying to kind of incorporate into the show as we were shooting it later. We'd shot about two-thirds of it already when the trial started, so that was the relationship that I learned the most about at the trial.

Image via Hulu

I feel like a lot of people are going to ask about "the voice," but to me, the episode really goes into her crafting this shield, or outward facade for herself in an attempt to sound more authoritative. She's trying to adapt to this very male-centric world, and find a persona, maybe, that allows her to be taken more seriously. But at the same time, it seems to kind of coincide with the lies that are starting to stack up, too.

MERIWEATHER: It was really important to me that this show began before the black turtle-neck. Ana Arriola describes what she wore as a Christmas sweater, but there was a kind of awkwardness to how she presented herself to the world early on in the company. I definitely thought that transformation, or the decision to sort of start presenting herself in a different way, would have to be an important emotional plot point. To me, it's not a joke. I think it's been presented, for a lot of people, as a joke, or just that she has a really deep voice and wears a turtleneck all the time, and dresses like Steve Jobs. I just wanted a whole episode to get to that point to really understand around that time that she started doing that, what was going on in the company, and what was going on in her life.

The Dropout premieres with its first three episodes on March 3 exclusively on Hulu, with new episodes released weekly thereafter.

