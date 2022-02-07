Hulu posted today in their official YouTube account the first trailer for The Dropout, a new limited series starring Amanda Seyfried. The series is the latest of a slate of shocking real stories the streamer has decided to tell, which also includes Dopesick, Pam & Tommy and the upcoming Immigrant. The Dropout chronicles the life and career of Elizabeth Holmes, a biotechnology enthusiast who claimed she had revolutionized blood testing and became a self-made billionaire because of it – only to be convicted of criminal fraud shortly after.

The trailer for The Dropout reveals the story will start out like most inspiring biopics: a young person whose revolutionary idea is ignored, questioned and shot down by their peers and told that it is “impossible” to accomplish. In this story, however, the biopic tropes are turned on their heads after it slowly becomes clear that Holmes (Seyfried) was in way over her head and started to violate health ethics and safety measures when she realized there were huge amounts of money coming in. Maybe they believed her because she quoted Yoda?

At the same time, The Dropout is gearing up to tell a sort of incomplete story, considering the fact that, in real life, Holmes was not yet sentenced and her hearing is scheduled for later this year – in late September, well after the series’ premiere in early March. However, Holmes’ story is so surprising that it has proven itself irresistible to tell even before her sentence: it has already been covered in the book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by author John Carreyrou, and also in the HBO documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

Aside from Seyfried, the cast of The Dropout also features Naveen Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, Lisa Gay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins, and Stephen Fry.

The Dropout found its showrunner on Elizabeth Meriwether, the creator and writer of New Girl and Single Parents. She co-produces the new series with Michael Showalter, who also directed multiple episodes. On TV, Showalter has previously helmed episodes of Search Party, Grace & Frankie and Love. He also directed surprise hit romcom The Big Sick and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Hulu premieres the first 3 episodes of The Dropout on March 3rd. The remaining episodes are set to premiere on the platform weekly after that.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

