The film made a splash at the Australian box office during the pandemic and is already one of the country's highest grossers.

IFC Films has released a gripping trailer for The Dry, a well-reviewed Australian crime thriller starring Eric Bana and based on the bestselling novel by Jane Harper.

Bana plays Federal Agent Aaron Falk, who returns to his hometown after 20 years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life -- a victim of the madness that has ravaged their community after more than a decade of drought.

When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound -- the long-ago death of a teenage girl, to which he might be connected. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke’s innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself confronting the pent-up rage of a terrified community that is prejudiced against him.

Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Keir O’Donnell (Ray Donovan) and John Polson (Mission: Impossible II) co-star alongside Sam Corlett and Joe Klocek. The Dry was directed by Robert Connolly, who wrote the script with Harry Cripps and also produced the film with Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson and Bana.

The Dry made a big splash at the Australian box office during the pandemic and already is one of the top 15 highest-grossing Australian films of all time. It seems like every few years, a great Australian crime movie washes ashore -- Animal Kingdom and The Mule are two of my favorites -- and this looks like it could be the latest to do the trick.

IFC Films will release the movie in theaters and on VOD platforms on May 21, so check out The Dry trailer below, and not just because this film looks really good, but because it also features a nifty cover of Echo & the Bunnymen's classic song "The Killing Moon."

