‘The Duchess’ Trailer Teases Stand-Up Katherine Ryan’s Netflix Mom-edy

Stand-up comedian Katherine Ryan is making her debut in the scripted Netflix comedy show The Duchess. Netflix released the trailer for the forthcoming original on Monday morning along with a bunch of images featuring Ryan’s co-stars, Kate Byrne, Michelle Swarte, Rory Keenan, and Steen Raskopoulos.

The Duchess trailer kicks off with a very fashionable woman, dressed to the nines with a Givenchy handbag slung over her arm, and her nine-year-old daughter walking down the street. “Who’s that? Why does she look so damn cool?” you might be asking yourself. Well, that’s Katherine (Ryan), a single mom living in London and raising her daughter, Olive (Byrne), with ex-boyfriend and former boy bander Shepard (Keenan). Katherine may look put-together on the outside, but there’s a lot going on behind closed doors. As she navigates motherhood and a nascent relationship that seems to be going pretty well so far, Katherine is also thinking about having a second child. And her plans to go about having a second are going to spin her life into some wild directions.

Ryan is the creator behind The Duchess, as well as executive producer, writer, and star. The Duchess marks a big leap for the UK-based comic as she takes a step into the world of scripted television. I’m looking forward to seeing how Ryan transmutes her more profane stand-up persona into what looks to be a more grounded, but still funny, performance in The Duchess. If Ryan looks familiar, chances are good you may have seen her on one of her two Netflix stand-up specials or the political comedy talk show The Fix, also on Netflix.

The Duchess debuts on Netflix on Friday, September 11. Check out the official trailer below. For more, check out our ranking of the best Netflix originals series of all time.

And here’s the official synopsis for The Duchess, plus some fun new images for the Netflix show.