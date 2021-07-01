The Dude most certainly abides with this new Sideshow Collectibles figure that brings Jeff Bridges' iconic character from The Big Lebowski to life. Sideshow has a wide-ranging collection of amazing figures that are perfect for fans of franchises, ranging from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Star Wars, and now fans of the Coen Brothers movie can add their own Jeffrey Lebowski to their collection.

The Dude Sixth Scale Figure features the iconic character in "a carefully tailored fabric outfit consisting of a white V-neck shirt, drawstring pants, and his signature sweater - completing the look with a pair of clear sandals on his feet." Otherwise known as perfection.

Image via Sideshow Collectibles

The figure is highly articulated and poseable with a number of accessories and swap-out features, including ten different hands: a pair of grip hands, a pair of cup-holding hands, two unique pairs of gesture hands, and a smoking hand. The Dude Sixth Scale Figure also includes four unique White Russian drink accessories, a pair of sunglasses, and clear sandals, as well as a rug-themed figure stand — and we all know how attached The Dude is to his rug.

Bridges often embraces the love of The Dude that we all have (the actor reprised the role for a beer commercial not that long ago), but we're pretty sure that the character himself wouldn't care much about having a figure of himself. He'd probably just say something like "Awesome, man," and then never think about it again.

The Dude Sixth Scale Figure will be coming to Sideshow Collectibles in the near future, although an official pre-order date has not yet been confirmed. You can RSVP by visiting the link for more updates, and check out some additional images below:

Image via Sideshow Collectibles

Image via Sideshow Collectibles

