The Big Picture Today is National Duel Day. Celebrate by checking out an exclusive sneak peek of The Duel film.

Watch Dylan Sprouse and Callan Mcauliffe face off in a dark comedy filled with revenge and betrayal.

The Duel features a talented ensemble cast including Patrick Warburton, and is the latest project from Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer.

On this glorious July 11, the most auspicious of duel days, Collider, Lionsgate, and Grindstone would like to invite audiences to feast their eyes on an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming film, The Duel. Did you know that today is National Duel Day? Well, if you didn’t, you do now. And, while it may be fun to go challenge your number one rival to a death match, it may just be a better decision to check out this exclusive look at the Dylan Sprouse (My Fake Boyfriend) and Callan Mcauliffe (The Great Gatsby) led film.

Woody (Mcauliffe) is ready for his glass to runneth over with revenge in this fresh peek of The Duel, as he and his friends have sought out the help of a professional dueler to help them on their quest. Played by Patrick Warburton (The Emperor’s New Groove), Christof is a man who was born in the wrong century. It’s obvious by his mannerisms, outfit, and weapon collection that Christof holds a strong admiration and respect for the infamous duelers who have come before him, meaning that Woody and his friends have come to the right guy. Walking the scorned friend, Woody, through the rites of duel etiquette, Christof feeds him the words he must say and hands him the leather glove that Woody must use to slap his conniving ex-bestie, Colin (Sprouse). Leaning fully into the process, Woody does exactly this and, after Colin accepts, the duel is on.

You may be wondering how ticked off someone would need to be for them to go all out and put their own life at risk in a dangerous duel setting. For Woody, his trust has been destroyed, and his heart is broken and betrayed after he discovers that his close friend Colin has been having an affair with his girlfriend. With only one honorable answer in mind, Woody pursues settling the rift the way that worked so well for Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr.

The Rest Of The Team Involved With ‘The Duel’

Filling out the dark comedy’s ensemble cast will be Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), Hart Denton (Riverdale), and Ronald Guttman (The Hunt for Red October). The title is the latest project to come from frequent collaborators, Justin Matthews (The Morning Show) and Luke Spencer (Upgraded). Along with his starring role as one-half of the dueling ex-friends, Sprouse also serves the production as an executive producer.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive sneak peek at The Duel above and see the movie during its one-night theatrical release on July 31. Find tickets below.

