For a time, the Duggars were one of the most famous families on reality television. Their television career started with 19 Kids and Counting, captivating audiences with their conservative lifestyle and strong religious beliefs. The series ran on TLC for 10 seasons, premiering in 2008. But, it came to a shocking end in 2015 when the family's eldest son, Josh Duggar, was exposed for inappropriately touching minors, including his own sisters. His parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Dugar, chose to handle the situation privately with their church rather than report it to the authorities. Their cover-up was exposed years later, but the damage was done. It sparked widespread backlash, leading TLC to cancel the long-running show.

The Duggars seemed to get a second chance with their spin-off show, Counting On, which premiered in 2015. While the show didn't feature Josh or his family, it did follow some of his siblings as they navigate adulthood, including marriage and children. The show ran for 11 seasons before TLC canceled it and cut ties with the family for good after Josh was arrested for possessing CSAM, though he denies it was his. Josh was subsequently sentenced to 12 years in prison, leaving his family's reputation disgraced. While Josh's actions are unforgivable - and he should never ben given a platform on TV again - it's unfortunate that his siblings have to bear the consequences of his actions, including the cancelation of the family's shows, which represented significant sources of income. Perhaps it's time to consider giving the Duggar siblings another opportunity on TV to share their stories and reclaim their family's reputation.

The Whole Duggar Family Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Josh's Crimes

While Josh is responsible for his actions, his parents also deserve to shoulder some of the blame, since they hid Josh's crimes. Fans have criticized Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for keeping Josh in the house, even though he posed a risk to their other children. Even during Josh's trial, both his parents and wife Anna (whom he shares seven kids with) supported him, showing up in-person at many of the hearings.

In contrast, many of Josh's siblings have distanced themselves from their family and spoken out against their brother as well as their parents. Jill Duggar Dillard has been especially vocal, making many revelations in her memoir Counting the Cost and the Amazon documentary Shiny Happy People. Jill has claimed her parents created a controlling environment and criticized them for how they handled Josh's inappropriate behavior. Jill also says she wasn't paid for her appearances on 19 Kids and Counting and that her father was in control of all the money the family earned from the TLC series.

Jills' sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo has also called out her family's strict beliefs, such as in her book Becoming Free Indeed, where she describes her upbringing as harmful and cult-like. It's clear that many of the Duggar siblings don't hold the same views as their parents and they're just as horrified over Josh's crimes as the rest of the world was. It's unfair their lives (and livelihoods) have been affected by circumstances beyond their control.

A New Show Is a Chance to Share the Duggar Story

A new reality show would be a huge financial opportunity for the Duggar siblings. They were apparently making anywhere between $25,000 to $40,000 per episode on 19 Kids and Counting On. A new spin-off would provide financial independence for the Duggars, who are trying to build their own lives outside of their parents and brother's shadow.

Perhaps more importantly, a new show would also allow the family to reclaim the narrative and share their side of the story. Many of the siblings have already done this, sharing their unfiltered thoughts in books, interviews, documentaries, and more, which has probably already offered them a decent paycheck. But reality TV is a larger platform. The producers would have plenty of interesting material to work with, and given that there continues to be interest in the controversial family, a spin-off is already set up for success.

The Duggar siblings deserve a chance to step out of the shadow cast by their brother's crimes and parents' controversial beliefs and actions. It's clear not all of them share the same values, and a new series would let them prove this to the world and re-establish themselves in pop culture relevance. While Josh should never appear on TV again (except for crime documentaries exposing his actions), there's a strong case for bringing back his younger siblings in a fresh spin-off that would let them reclaim their voices and rebuild their reputation.

