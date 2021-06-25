Sony Pictures Classics has just unveiled a trailer for the upcoming film The Duke starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. The movie is written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman and directed by Robert Michell. Broadbent, Mirren, Fionn Whitehead, Anna Maxwell Martin, Matthew Goode, Jake Bandeira, Aimée Kelly, and Charlotte Spencer are all set to star, with Nicky Bentham serving as producer. The Duke is primed to arrive in theaters this fall.

The Duke follows a 60-year old taxi driver named Kempton Bunton (Broadbent), who stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London in 1961, making it the first and only heist in the Gallery's history. Before he would give the painting back, Kempton made threats using ransom notes sent to the government, insisting that they pay more attention and invest more care for elderly people in the country. However, in a huge twist that was revealed 50 years later, investigators found that Kempton had spun a complete web of lies and that he was a good man at heart, determined to change the world and save his marriage. The fascinating tale that follows, explaining why he used the Duke's Gallery to do it, is one that all fans must see to believe.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

RELATED: New 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Set Images Reveal Helen Mirren's Goddess Hespera

Throughout his career, Michell has worked on several projects as a theater and film director including, Persuasion, My Night With Reg, Titanic Town, Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, The Mother, Venus, Enduring Love, Morning Glory, Hyde Park on Hudson, Le Week-End, My Cousin Rachel, Nothing Like a Dame, and Blackbird.

The Duke is currently slated for a theatrical release this fall. Be sure to keep up with Collider for any more upcoming information and check out the new trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'Black Narcissus' Trailer: Gemma Arterton Is a Nun Caught in a Culture Clash in FX Show

Share Share Tweet Email

How 'The Rocketeer' Perfected the MCU Formula More Than a Decade Before 'Iron Man' (and Bombed Anyway) Joe Johnston's jet-pack adventure plays like the greatest standalone MCU movie ever made.

Read Next

Austin Slenk (65 Articles Published) More From Austin Slenk