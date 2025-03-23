Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff chats with the team behind The Dutchman at SXSW 2025.

Director Andre Gaines is joined by cast members André Holland, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, and Aldis Hodge.

In this interview, the crew discuss filming on a real subway, adapting playwright Amiri Baraka's work, and future projects like Gore Verbinski and Werner Herzog's next films and Cross Season 2.

Amiri Baraka's 1964 play, Dutchman, was an integral artistic work that inspired the Black Arts movement of that decade. With such a seminal text, adapting it through a contemporary lens is an arduous task, but director Andre Gaines (After Jackie) both honored Baraka's work and brought a sense of inventiveness to his cinematic adaptation of Dutchman, which features a star-studded cast, including André Holland (Love, Brooklyn), Kate Mara (The Martian), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), and Aldis Hodge (Cross).

World Premiering at SXSW 2025, The Dutchman follows Holland as a successful business executive, haunted by his crumbling marriage and identity crisis, who is drawn into a mysterious game of cat-and-mouse after an interaction with a woman (Mara) on a subway.

At SXSW 2025, Collider's Perri Nemiroff sat down with Andre Gaines, André Holland, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, and Aldis Hodge to discuss The Dutchman, obtaining the rights to Baraka's play, navigating difficult emotions, and filming on a real moving subway train. Plus, Mara teases her upcoming film with her sister, Rooney Mara, and Werner Herzog, Bucking Fastard, Beetz teases her upcoming film with Gore Verbinski, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, and Hodge teases Cross Season 2.

Andre Gaines' Adaptation Allows Us to Explore More of 'Dutchman's Main Character

"That gives us an opportunity to expand outside of the train."

PERRI NEMIROFF: Some people out there might know about the source material, but just in case anyone needs a little Dutchman 101, Andre, would you mind doing the honors and giving us a brief synopsis?

ANDRE GAINES: Dutchman was a play in 1964 written by Amiri Baraka. At the time, his name was LeRoi Jones, and it was the seminal play that launched the Black Arts movement in the '60s. This was a group of poets and playwrights that had come together and essentially launched a new arts renaissance that birthed its way out of Harlem. Amiri Baraka is really credited as being the founder and godfather of that. The play Dutchman not only launched that movement but launched his career and has been this seminal Obie Award-winning play for 60 years. It was really a great opportunity to be able to bring it to the screen.

I was reading in our press notes that it took you a good while to get the rights to the source material. Can you walk us through what was holding you back, and then what happened that finally got you the rights to make this movie?

GAINES: That's a great question. It’s really just part of being a producer, pursuing rights for something that you want to make. I just don't ever give up on it, so this was well over six years of pursuing these rights. What ended up happening, a sort of wonderful coincidence, is that the Baraka family, because Amiri Baraka had passed away in 2014, had actually seen the premiere for one of my other films, a documentary called The One and Only Dick Gregory that premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2021. I didn't know they were in the audience. I found out afterwards, and they put two and two together. They wanted to talk to me, and I said, “This is what I want to do with this film,” and they said yes.

So you get the rights and then, all of a sudden, you have to take on this gargantuan task of adapting iconic source material. What space did you find in it that you thought you could bring your own unique voice to?

GAINES: It's a very simple structure. It's two people on a train. That's what the play is. It's a one-act play. Partially, I was doing it because I thought it might be an easy debut. How hard can it be to shoot two people on a train?