Get up! Get up! Let’s go Pats! Apple TV+’s upcoming sports documentary, The Dynasty: New England Patriots, is bringing the Patriot Way to your screens. From executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the 10-part series is a never-before-seen look into the inner workings of a champion football team - one that is supported by the chemistry of quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick and sustained by owner Robert Kraft.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book by Jeff Benedict, viewers are granted unprecedented access into the New England Patriots territory. While celebrating the team’s remarkable journey, the series boldly confronts the controversies that have marred its reputation, not shying away from topics such as Spygate and Deflategate. From archival footage to exclusive interviews from a wide range of contributors, there’s simply much to discuss from the team’s reigning 20-year journey.

Ten hut! Mark your calendars for The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Here’s everything we know so far about the epic football docu-series.

When Is 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' Coming Out?

The Dynasty: New England Patriots officially premieres with two episodes on February 16, 2024, on Apple TV+, followed by two brand new episodes airing weekly.

How Many Episodes Will The Dynasty: New England Patriots Be?

The series will consist of 10 episodes. Check out the episode schedule below.

Episode Number Title Episode Synopsis Release Date 1 "Backup Plan" After Drew Bledsoe suffers a devastating injury, Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick put the hopes of the franchise in sixth-round draft pick Tom Brady. February 16, 2024 2 “The Snow Bowl” Belichick shocks the world by doubling down on Brady. An icy showdown with the Oakland Raiders redefines what’s possible for the Patriots. February 16, 2024 3 “Borrowed Time” In the wake of 9/11, the Patriots emerge on football’s biggest stage and face pressure that could unite them — or tear them apart. February 23, 2024 4 “Spygate” After three Super Bowl wins, the Patriots are accused of videotaping an opponent’s sideline signals and things start to spiral. February 23, 2024 5 “Torn” Brady struggles with his impermanence after a catastrophic injury. Belichick faces a test of his leadership and loyalty. March 1, 2024 6 “At All Costs" Facing a crossroads, the Patriots draft Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. But tragedy strikes and a murder investigation unfolds. March 1, 2024 7 “Under Pressure” Envy and jealousy take root, putting Brady and the Patriots at the center of a two-year media spectacle known as Deflategate. March 8, 2024 8 “Score to Settle” With Jimmy Garoppolo nipping at his heels — and a coach that may not have his back — Brady stages one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. March 8, 2024 9 “Breaking Point” Tensions boil over when Belichick makes a questionable decision on the biggest stage. March 15, 2024 10 “End Game” Season Finale. After a decades-long run, the dynasty crumbles. March 15, 2024

Watch the Trailer for 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots'

The trailer for Apple TV+’s The Dynasty: New England Patriots was released on January 9, 2024, showcasing the momentous ups and the hard-hitting falls of one of the nation’s most legendary football teams. For the New England Patriots, everything they do is either scrutinized or celebrated, for as long as the game of football is played. But that sentiment isn’t only shared on the field. In the intense world of American sports, the professional can also become personal.

Bringing together former quarterback Brady, Coach Belichick, and owner Kraft, the 10-part documentary series walks audiences through what makes the New England Patriots so loved and despised. From the team’s six Super Bowl wins to the controversies under the Brady-Belichick era, there’s a reason why this team is considered the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century.

Featuring guest interviews from past and present Patriot players, coaches, executives, sports journalists, and even high-profile fans, the series promises an in-depth look into the unique chemistry that has made the team what it is today. Whether you’re a loyal fan of the sport or a casual enthusiast, The Dynasty: New England Patriots offers lessons on what it means to chase greatness - as well as the responsibilities and sacrifices that come along with it.

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots'?

Leading The Dynasty: New England Patriots is none other than Brady, Belichick, and Kraft. Brady, selected by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, boasts an impressive resume, including three NFL MVP titles, four Super Bowl MVP honors, and an unparalleled seven Super Bowl triumphs. Following two decades with the Patriots, Brady made headlines by joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020.

Coach Belichick embarked on his coaching journey back in 1975, marking the genesis of his career. Recognized as one of football’s foremost strategists, Belichick’s tenure with the New England Patriots since 2000 has yielded an impressive six Super Bowl triumphs. Under the stewardship of business magnate-cum-owner Kraft, the Patriots have cemented their status as the NFL’s pinnacle of excellence.

Also included in the docuseries are key figures of the game, both on and off the field, including Adam Vinatieri, Drew Bledsoe, Rob Gronkowski, Ty Law,Bill Parcells, Jonathan Kraft, and more. Making an appearance as well are high-profile fans who have embraced the Patriot Way, including Jon Bon Jovi, Bill Burr, Rupert Murdoch and more to come.

What Is 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' About?

Check out the official AppleTV+ synopsis for The Dynasty: New England Patriots below:

“Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Hamachek (“Tiger"), “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” chronicles the rise and historic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era. The docuseries is based on the critically-acclaimed New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Jeff Benedict, and goes deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive. In addition to interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, the unparalleled access includes Kraft, Belichick, Brady and confessionals from league officials and the arch rivals of this dominant sports dynasty.”

Who Is Making 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots'?

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is executive produced by Grazer, Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, and Benedict, together with Matthew Hamacheck as director. Previously, Hamacheck served as director and producer for the Tiger Woods docuseries Tiger. Joining the team as co-executive producers are Miranda Johnson-Smith, Meredith Kaulfers, and Joanna McLaughlin.

The Apple TV+ series is adapted from Benedict’s New York Times Bestseller “The Dynasty”. Having penned seventeen nonfiction books, Benedict is a celebrated sports biographer known for his extensive work documenting the nuanced lives of sports’ living legends. His other works include “Lebron”, following the ascent of LeBron James as he dribbles his way from a desolate existence in Ohio to an NBA player worth billions, and “Tiger Woods”, a testament to the golf player’s perfect streak which was almost put to a halt by his personal tribulations.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots marks the second joint collaboration between Apple TV+ and Imagine Documentaries, the latter founded by Grazer and Howard themselves. Prior to this, the two worked on the four-part docuseries The Super Models, an exploration of the cutthroat yet rewarding modeling industry through the eyes of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.