Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the release of The Easterngate, an upcoming Max Original series from Poland. The show is a suspense thriller that will explore the "mechanism of provocation on the global stage," and will star Polish actress, Lena Góra, who's known for her role as Anna Ziembinska in The King of Warsaw. Directing this series is award-winning Polish director, Jan P. Matuszynski, known for his works that were featured in numerous film festivals.

The show's official logline reads "The Easterngate is a suspense thriller series that delves into the world of modern espionage during an emerging conflict and international unrest. It paints a vivid picture of the clandestine world while also exploring the personal struggles of an individual caught in the web of the secret service." It follows the story of Ewa Oginiec, who aims to exit the Secret Service to start a new life. Unfortunately, his partner vanishes after she is outed by Russian intelligence.

The show's title is based on a real-life eastern European border, called the Suwałki Gap. It is located between Lithuania and Poland and was also described as a corridor between Belarus and Russia. Due to its geographical location, it caught the attention of numerous military groups, such as NATO and Russia. This area has been portrayed in fiction numerous times, with the most recent one found in a crime fiction novel, Suwalki Gap, published in 2017.

Everything We Know So Far about 'The Easterngate'

Production for this upcoming Original Max series began in March 2024. It will take place during the spring of 2021 in Belarus, Poland, and Russia. At the moment, Góra and Matuszyński are the only confirmed names attached to the project.

Góra is an award-winning actress. In 2023, she won "Best Actress" during the Polish Film Festival for her role in Imago, and was nominated for the same category in the 2024 Polish Film Awards. She was also a nominee for "Best European Actress" for her role in The King of Warsaw during the 2022 Septimius Award. Recently, the actress starred in the TV series We Shall Live Together. Meanwhile, Matuszyński is an award-winning Polish film director. One of his works was the 2016 picture, The Last Family, which received a nomination for 'Best Feature' at the Chicago International Film Festival and was the 2016 'Best Film' winner for the Denver International Film Festival. He also worked on the film Leave No Traces, which was a 'Best Film' nominee for the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

The Easterngate has yet to announce a release date for Max. Stay tuned for more updates.