Full Trailer for Damien Chazelle’s ‘The Eddy’ Teases Jazz and Crime

We’ve now got a full trailer for the upcoming Netflix series The Eddy. Created by Jack Thorne, Alan Poul, Glen Ballard, and with La La Land director Damien Chazelle serving as the helmer on the first two episodes, the series follows Andre Holland as the owner of a jazz club in Paris who’s trying to get his business out of debt and away from some shady characters while also reconnecting with his estranged daughter (Amandla Stenberg). The strong cast also includes Joanna Kulig (Cold War) and Tahar Rahim (A Prophet).

My issue with The Eddy is the one I keep running into when an acclaimed director tackles a prestige TV series, which is that I’m faced with the fact that I like a director, but I don’t know if I 8-hours of binging like the director. For example, I really like the work of Cary Joji Fukunaga, but I still haven’t watched Maniac. I really like the movies of Alex Garland, but I haven’t watched an episode of Devs. And while I like Chazelle’s movies, I’m not really sure the material here is really going to draw me in despite the excellent cast. It’s worth noting that while Chazelle directed the first two episodes, the series also has episodes directed by Houda Benyamina, Laïla Marrakchi, and Alan Poul. Thorne scripted or co-scripted all the episodes.

Maybe The Eddy will be the next big thing for Netflix, but oddly, when they team up with prestige directors for TV, they don’t make the cultural splash of something like Stranger Things or Tiger King. We all know that material like When They See Us is well-regarded, but the Netflix series that tend to get people talking tend to be a little more tawdry or genre-specific than what Chazelle is going for with The Eddy.

Check out the trailer below. The Eddy premieres on May 8th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Eddy: