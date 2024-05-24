The Big Picture Starring Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin, The Edge is a brutal survival thriller with a timeless exploration of human endurance.

The film examines class differences and existentialism through compelling performances by Hopkins and Baldwin.

The action is grounded and not sensationalized, offering unique existentialist themes.

Survival thrillers have been a popular genre for generations, and for a good reason; the notion of ordinary characters placed in unforeseen circumstances often forces audiences to think about how they might respond in a similar situation. There’s a timelessness to a great wilderness thriller, as the surrounding events and time period are less important than the minutiae of surviving for each moment. It’s unfortunate that the industry has delivered less of these films in recent years, but the underrated 1997 thriller The Edge is one of the most brutal survival films ever made.

Narratively, The Edge doesn’t break any new ground, as it shares some familiar plot points with other films within the genre. What does elevate the film, however, is its craftsmanship. Seasoned action filmmaker Lee Tamahori, who helmed the James Bond movie Die Another Day and the James Patterson adaptation Along Came a Spider, adds a level of brutality that may shock even the most hardcore genre fans. Additionally, the clever screenplay by Academy Award-nominated writer David Mamet ensures that The Edge sneaks in some commentary on class differences and existentialism. With great performances by Alec Baldwin and Anthony Hopkins, The Edge is a terrifying examination of what men do in a hopeless situation.

The Edge A harrowing journey unfolds in the Alaskan wilderness where a billionaire and a photographer, stranded after a plane crash, must navigate treacherous terrain and evade a deadly grizzly bear. As they battle the harsh environment, their underlying tensions surface, fueled by suspicions of betrayal and hidden motives. Their quest for survival becomes a gripping psychological contest, pushing them to their physical and mental limits. The film deftly blends suspense and adventure, offering a riveting exploration of human endurance, trust, and the instinct to overcome insurmountable odds. Release Date September 26, 1997 Director Lee Tamahori Cast Anthony Hopkins , Alec Baldwin , Elle MacPherson , Harold Perrineau Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers David Mamet

What Is 'The Edge' About?

The Edge focuses on the aftermath of a plane crash, in which three men on a business trip must work together in order to survive in the chilly wilderness of Alaska. The wealthy businessman Charles Morse (Hopkins) had intended to take an extended holiday to celebrate his birthday with his wife, Mickey (Elle Macpherson); his photographer Bob Green (Baldwin) and assistant Steve (Harold Perrineau) had only followed him out of obligation. While the three men rarely socialized on a personal level prior to the crash, they are unexpectedly forced to rely on one another when it’s evident that no one is looking for them in the right place. Tensions escalate when it becomes clear that a wild bear is roaming the area, and could spell doom for anyone who treks into dangerous territory.

The Edge uses the survival thriller genre to examine the disparity between economics; prior to the accident, both Steve and Bob had been subservient to Charles, as they had to satisfy his every word in order to secure their employment. When removed from any recognizable infrastructure, there’s nothing that motivates these men beyond survival. Mamet does a great job at showing how the new parameters steadily inspire Steve and Bob to question their learned behavior. Initially, they continue to follow Charles’ orders, as they assume that he has knowledge of the situation based on his position of authority. It’s only after Charles reveals himself to be completely ignorant of life in the wilderness that Steve and Bob begin to develop into independent leaders. The resistance Charles shows to having his authority questioned leads to some of the film’s most memorable exchanges.

While the emphasis on the characters’ interactions adds an interesting perspective, The Edge spares no expense with its brutality. Steve’s death at the hands of a bear comes as a shocking moment that indicates that neither Charles nor Bob is safe, and that they must become completely different people if they want any hope of surviving for much longer. It’s interesting to see how just a few months isolated from civilization inspires these men to become animalistic and primal; the disparity between how they acted in the beginning segments prior to the crash versus afterward only further indicates what dramatic development has taken place.

1:37 Related Anthony Hopkins Tried to Get David Lynch Fired From ‘The Elephant Man’ Lynch would have been fired from 'The Elephant Man' if Sir Anthony Hopkins had it his way.

'The Edge' Casts Alec Baldwin and Anthony Hopkins Against Type

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While the expertly crafted action from Tamahori certainly helps the film reach its climactic moments, The Edge succeeds in casting its stars in different roles than what they usually play. While he is known for playing civil and authoritative figures, Hopkins gives an uncharacteristically nasty performance as a man ill-equipped for a life without privilege. Hopkins succeeds in showing that even when placed in a situation where he must be somewhat selfless, Charles still holds on to the animosities of his life before; he even begins to criticize Bob, assuming that he had an affair with his wife. Although he’s a rather unlikable character, Hopkins manages to escalate the tension by showing what depraved levels Charles will sink to next.

Although he previously handled Mamet dialogue with a scene-stealing role in Glengarry Glen Ross, Baldwin gives one of his most intimate and vulnerable performances in The Edge. It’s suggested that despite the horrible treatment he endures from Charles, Bob still has faith that the situation will right itself, and that he will be treated fairly if given the opportunity to prove himself. The story becomes all the more heartbreaking when Bob realizes that the events in the wilderness are unlikely to affect his life afterwards; even in the depths of the wilderness, Charles will never consider him to be an equal.

'The Edge' Takes Its Survival Action Seriously

Close

While it would’ve been very easy to treat the material as camp, The Edge doesn’t sensationalize its action sequences for the sake of making the film more exciting. The infamous “bear attack” scene is certainly entertaining, but feels grounded because the film has already spent the time showing the detail-oriented methods of survival that Charles and Bob developed. Tamahori doesn’t attempt to characterize the outdoors as inherently evil; rather, his criticism is placed on the characters for being so ill-equipped to survive in an environment without the assets of technology.

The Edge isn’t a traditional summer blockbuster, as its existentialist themes and shocking moments of brutality may create a stronger barrier of entry for some viewers averse to extreme content. Nonetheless, its universal themes and excellent performances certainly give it broad appeal. Films like this aren’t made by major studios anymore, so it’s worth appreciating The Edge for what a unique entry in the cinematic marketplace that it truly is.

The Edge is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max