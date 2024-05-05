The Big Picture Robert Redford and Jane Fonda have undeniable chemistry in The Electric Horseman, elevating what could simply be a slapstick comedy into a powerful romance.

It’s somewhat unusual to consider romance cinema to be a genre in and of itself, as romantic relationships are critical to many types of films. Even the most action-packed genre movie or hilarious comedy is made more endearing as the result of a romantic storyline, as it grounds the narrative with an empathetic emotional quality that the viewer can relate to. It should not come as a surprise that great Western films have always incorporated an element of romance. The classical nature of the genre often allows for moments of sincerity between characters who care for each other.

Many classical Westerns perpetuate the notion of a heroic protagonist winning the heart of a love interest upon their victory. While this is a recurring hallmark within many familiar narratives, it doesn’t exactly present a realistic version of what a romantic relationship looks like. The Western genre has thankfully evolved over the course of cinema history thanks to revisionist films that opt to be more diligent in their historical accuracy. This often yields the best results, as the modern Western dramedy The Electric Horseman is an authentic look at modern relationships.

What Is 'The Electric Horseman' About?

Directed by the esteemed filmmaker Sydney Pollack, The Electric Horseman is a “fish out of water” love story that places two unlikely heroes in a Western environment. The film centers on the former rodeo World Champion Sonny Steele (Robert Redford), who has become a spokesperson for a popular breakfast cereal brand on the back of his increased popularity. Although it’s a job that manages to balance his checks, Steele can’t help but feel like he’s only coasting off the success of his former glory. Although he is fearful of opening up to reporters who may pry into his personal life and inquire about his mental health, the newscaster Hallie Martin (Jane Fonda) begins to raise concerns when she begins investigating his employer’s treatment of the prized racehorse Rising Star. Upon realizing that the stallion is being mistreated and improperly cared for, Steele makes an abrupt decision to break Rising Star out and transport him safely to Las Vegas.

What follows is a series of hilariously awkward slapstick moments of Steele trying to guide Rising Star on an awkward road trip across the desert. Despite having the persona of an accomplished cowboy within his promotional appearances, Steele has no expertise on how to live on the frontier. Although it initially appears to be nothing more than a situational comedy, The Electric Horseman becomes an endearing romance film about those who share passions. Hallie tracks down Steele’s location out of curiosity, and is shocked by his efforts to free Rising Star. However, it was her investigation into the horse’s treatment that kicked off his wild decision; the two become unlikely partners in the mission to give the beautiful creature the respect that he deserves.

As with any great romance film, The Electric Horseman does a great job at showing the initial resistance between the characters. Hallie has little reason to respect Steele; in her experience as a journalist, she has become well acquainted with more than a few pretentious celebrities whose belief in important causes is entirely superficial, and she’s doubtful that Steele is responsible enough to give Rising Star justice. Simultaneously, Steele sees Hallie as the epitome of the prying reporters that he’s spent his entire career avoiding; he feels that he has been pressured to give up his values as a result of the media’s domineering influence. While initially they have no respect for their counterparts’ professions, both Steele and Hallie learn to appreciate each other as individuals.

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Have Great Chemistry in 'The Electric Horseman'

The Electric Horseman serves as further proof of why Fonda and Redford are a continuously engaging screen duo. Ever since they first shared the screen together in the classic romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park, Redford and Fonda have mastered the art of conveying a sincerity of emotions through sharp comedic dialogue. Steele and Hallie trade many heightened insults with each other, and often take pleasure in outdoing each other on an intellectual level. Despite the seeming animosity of their words, it's evident that the pair finds engagement with one another, and that they appreciate having someone who rises to their level. The brewing sexual tension between them only grows stronger as the characters grow closer to completing their intended mission.

Although there’s a slapstick element to seeing two ill-equipped characters forced to have the responsibilities of cowboys, The Electric Horseman succeeds when it develops sincere moments of contemplation. Hallie grows to appreciate that Steele has a knowledge of the outdoors, and seems to have a genuine passion for protecting the natural world; similarly, he begins to acknowledge that her street smart sensibilities have been essential in avoiding more critical moments of danger. The film does a great job at showing how the burgeoning mutual respect grows into romance when Steele and Hallie realize how closely they’ve been in each others’ company.

'The Electric Horseman' Satirizes the Western Genre

Although the film addresses some serious issues about both celebrity culture and animal rights, The Electric Horseman adds a sense of comedy in its realistic depiction of the west. Both Hallie and Steele realize that the idealized version of life on the frontier is derived entirely from classic movies, and that in reality the cowboy profession includes a lot of grueling hard work.

The Electric Horseman celebrated the “Golden Age of Westerns” by showing the importance of retaining traditional values. While Steele and Hallie don’t share much in common with the classic gunslinger heroes, they do share a collective desire to confront abuses of authority. It’s this endearing quality that they share that transforms The Electric Horseman from an amusing genre parody into a powerful romance.

