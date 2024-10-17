The Russo Brothers are hitting the road with their brand-new sci-fi film, The Electric State, which is powering up with a release date that's not too far away. Following the first trailer's release earlier today, it was revealed at New York Comic Con that the next project from the long-time Avengers directors will be streaming on Netflix starting March 14th, 2025. This places The Electric State on the same release date as Steven Soderbergh's upcoming thriller Black Bag and the Amber Midthunder-starring action comedy Novocaine.

Their first directorial feature film since 2022's The Gray Man, which starred Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, The Electric State is very close to being the Russos' most-star-studded film since Avengers: Endgame. The two leads are fulfilled by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who will play an unlikely pair of companions as they embark on a perilous road trip. The rest of the cast is nothing to scoff at either, as it also includes Loki star Ke Huy Quan, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, The Hunger Games star Woody Harrelson, Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie, Succession star Brian Cox, Bob's Burgers star Jenny Slate, The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito, and Citadel star Stanley Tucci.

The official plot synopsis of The Electric State reads as follows:"Set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s, The Electric State follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother."

The Russo Brothers Are Making Big Moves in the Movie World

The Electric State, in large part thanks to its ambitious concept and phenomenal cast, is destined to be a big hit for both Netflix and the Russo Brothers. Following their widely praised work on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, the Russos brought the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a triumphant close with the jaw-dropping event that was Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. After initially saying they were retiring from Marvel movies after those films, the directing duo surprised everyone at the 2024 San Diego Comic Con by revealing they would be coming back to the MCU to take on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The Russos are also producing a number of upcoming projects, including their ongoing Citadel saga and the upcoming A24 film, The Legend of Ochi.

The Electric State premieres on Netflix on March 14th, 2024. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.