Directors Joe and Anthony Russo currently have a lot on their plate! Before returning to the MCU for the next two highly anticipated Avengers films, they have another exciting sci-fi adventure up their sleeves to share with the world: The Electric State. Based on the 2018 illustrated novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic and retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, where robots gained sentience and revolted against their human creators. However, following their failed uprising, the surviving robots now live in exile, far away from humankind.

The Electric State ultimately follows Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), an orphaned teenager who is unexpectedly visited by a robot, which she believes is being controlled by Christopher, her younger brother who was long presumed dead. Determined to reunite with her brother, Michelle must travel across America to the Exclusion Zone, where robots now live. Along the way, she joins forces with a smuggler named Keats (Chris Pratt) and his robot sidekick Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie) to learn the dark truth behind Christopher’s disappearance.

The Electric State boasts an extensive cast of both live-action performers and voice roles, so keep reading below to discover who plays who in the film!

Millie Bobby Brown

Michelle

Michelle is our lead character, a teenage orphan trying to navigate through life in a world destroyed by the human/robot war. She is prepared to undertake a dangerous journey across the country to find her missing younger brother.

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her role as Eleven in the hit TV series Stranger Things. She has also starred in films such as Enola Holmes and its sequel, playing the titular character.

Chris Pratt

Keats

Keats is a smuggler and drifter who fought during the human/robot war. He volunteers to help Michelle travel to the Exclusion Zone and find her brother.

Chris Pratt is perhaps best known for portraying Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the MCU, as well as Andy Dwyer in the beloved comedy series Parks and Recreation. His voice roles also include Emmet Brickowksi in The Lego Movie and Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Ke Huy Quan

Dr. Amherst / the voice of P.C.

Little has been revealed about Dr. Amherst or P.C. However, Ke Huy Quan recently teased that Dr. Amherst is "a character that Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt traverse America to look for. They need to find this doctor to understand what’s going on."

Following a lengthy hiatus from acting, Ke Huy Quan returned to the spotlight with his award-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He has since been featured in TV shows such as American Born Chinese and the second season of Loki.

Stanley Tucci

Ethan Skate

Ethan Skate is a tech entrepreneur who, following the war between humans and robots, has become an important public figure in this new world. Co-director Joe Russo has described him as “the father of invention who invents out of trauma.”

During his decade-spanning career, Stanley Tucci has appeared in many films, such as The Devil Wears Prada, Easy A, The Hunger Games, and most recently, Conclave. He has also lent his voice to popular TV series such as BoJack Horseman and Central Park.

Giancarlo Esposito

Colonel Marshall Bradbury

Few details about Colonel Marshall Bradbury have been revealed. However, from his brief appearance in the trailer, he appears to be a menacing individual that robots both know and fear. Additionally, the promo image above confirms that he will cross paths with Ethan Skate during the film, but are they allies or enemies?

Since the 1980s, Giancarlo Esposito has turned in countless film and television performances, though his career-defining role is perhaps Gus Fring, whom he portrayed in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Recently, he also starred in shows such as The Mandalorian, The Boys, and Godfather of Harlem.

Anthony Mackie

Herman

Herman is Keats’ robot sidekick. From the trailer, we can see that Herman is quite a large robot, capable of carrying a caravan across the country with Michelle, Keats, and Cosmo inside.

Anthony Mackie is best known for his ongoing MCU role as Sam Wilson, a role he most recently reprised in Captain America: Brave New World. He has also starred in films such as The Hurt Locker and Real Steel, as well as the TV series Twisted Metal.

Woody Harrelson

Mr. Peanut

Co-director Joe Russo has described Mr. Peanut as “the Atticus Finch or the Jimmy Carter of the robots. He’s the most intelligent, the most progressive, the most humane." Following the war, he plays a pivotal role as a peacemaker among the surviving robots.

Woody Harrelson first rose to fame in the TV sitcom Cheers. He has since starred in The Hunger Games film series (portraying Haymitch Abernathy), as well as Now You See Me, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and the highly acclaimed first season of True Detective.

Alan Tudyk

Cosmo

Cosmo is a yellow robot with an enormous smile that prompts Michelle to search for her brother, becoming her companion for the journey.

Alan Tudyk currently portrays Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in the sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien and voices multiple characters, namely Clayface and The Joker, in Harley Quinn. He also voiced K-2S0 in Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, a role which he will reprise in the upcoming second season of Andor.

Other Supporting Cast Members

The following actors and actresses will also be starring in The Electric State.

Actor/Actress Role Woody Norman Christopher Jason Alexander Ted Martin Klebba Herman Marin Hinkle Ms. Sablinksy Colman Domingo Wolfe Brian Cox Firefly Jenny Slate Penny Pal Hank Azaria Perplexo Rob Gronkowski Blitz Billy Gardell Garbage Bot Susan Leslie Mrs. Scissors Jordan Black Clem

