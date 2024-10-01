After starring in Damsel, which was recently revealed to be one of the biggest Netflix movies of all time, Millie Bobby Brown's next project just got an exciting new look. Vanity Fair has the first look images of Brown in The Electric State, the dystopian sci-fi film she'll star in alongside Chris Pratt. The Electric State tells the story of an orphaned teenager who travels the American West along with a large robot and a lone drifter while she searches for her younger brother. The first of the images released by Vanity Fair shows Brown and Pratt in an old Volkswagen van along with Herman, the mysterious robot voiced by Anthony Mackie. Vanity Fair also has an image of Herman carrying the van through a wasteland and a close-up of Pratt and Brown in the film.

Brown, Pratt, and Mackie aren't alone in the ensemble, however, as both Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci also star in the film and are featured standing face to face in one of the newly-released images from Vanity Fair. Ke Huy Quan, famous for playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and more recently in Everything Everywhere All at Once as well as Loki, is also featured alongside Brown and Pratt in one of the images. The last of the batch is a behind-the-scenes look, showing veteran Marvel directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who have been tapped to direct The Electric State. The Russo Brothers will even team up with their Marvel writing partners Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote the script for The Electric State. Leading star Brown stands alongside both directors in the last image.

The Russo Brothers Are Returning to Marvel for an Avengers-Level Threat

One of the biggest movie announcements of the year pertaining to the Russo Brothers came at San Diego Comic-Con when Kevin Feige took to the stage to announce that not only would Robert Downey Jr. return to Marvel, not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom, but that the Russo Brothers would direct the next two Avengers movies. What was previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has also been changed to Avengers: Doomsday, to fit Doctor Doom taking over as the feature villain of the Multiverse Saga after Kang actor Jonathan Majors was fired from Marvel.

The Electric State will be released on Netflix in March 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Russo Bros' work in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.

