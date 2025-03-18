Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Electric StateThe Electric State is the latest attempt from Netflix to craft a blockbuster, and to Netflix's credit, the streamer went all out for its adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's groundbreaking book. Anthony and Joe Russo, who produced Netflix's popular Extraction and helmed some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest movies, directed and their Avengers: Endgame collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely penned the script. Furthering the Endgame connections, Alan Silvestri scored the movie, and, if that wasn't enough, The Electric State boasts one of the biggest budgets of a modern movie at a whopping $300+ million price tag. The story of The Electric State has the kind of scale you'd expect from a major Hollywood blockbuster: in an alternate version of 1990, robots were built to help mankind but ultimately rebelled, leading to a war between man and machine. The tide was turned when tech billionaire Ethan Skate (Stanley Tucci) built the Neurocaster technology, allowing humanity to pilot remote drones with their mind and bringing the robot/human world to an end.

It's this world that teenager Michelle Green (Millie Bobby Brown) is attempting to navigate. Having lost her parents and her brother Christopher (Woody Norman) in a car crash, Michelle is shocked by the arrival of Cosmo (Alan Tudyk), a robot that resembles the protagonist of Christopher's favorite cartoon. Even more shocking is the fact that Cosmo is controlled by Christopher, who leads Michelle on a trek across the United States to rescue him. Along the way, she encounters a series of escalating revelations about what happened to the world to leave it in this state.

Michelle's Brother Is Key to 'The Electric State's Plot in More Ways Than One

Michelle and Cosmo follow a series of clues that lead them to John Keats (Chris Pratt), a former soldier in the robot/human war who now makes a living smuggling rare artifacts with his robot friend Herman (Anthony Mackie). Keats takes Michelle and Cosmo to the "exclusion zone," where most of the robots reside after the end of the war; they come face to face with the robots' leader, Mr. Peanut (Woody Harrelson), who wants them to leave. Yes, this is a movie where the mascot from Planters' Peanuts has a major role. But Michelle soon learns that Mr. Peanut helped smuggle brilliant scientist Dr. Clark Amherst (Key He Quan) out of the exclusion zone. She wants to find Amherst, since he lied to her and told her Christopher was dead.

Michelle and Keats eventually do find Amherst, where they learn the dark truth about the Neurocaster system. Prior to the war, Christopher was fast-tracked into college due to his genius intellect, and this caught the eye of Ethan Skate. Skate faked Christopher's death and used his consciousness as the basis for the Neurocaster system, and to elevate his megaconglomerate Sentre to the center of the world stage. Amherst, wracked with guilt, managed to find a loophole where Christopher could project his consciousness into Cosmo and alert Michelle to his whereabouts.

'The Electric State' Has an Action-Packed, Bittersweet Ending