When The Electric State was first announced, it only made sense that Joe and Anthony Russo would have a large budget to work with since the Simon Stålenhag graphic novel it's based on covers the fallout from a war between humanity and artificial intelligence. But no one could have guessed that the final price tag would be a whopping $320 million, making The Electric State one of the most expensive movies ever made. To put it in perspective: That's far pricier than the Russo brothers' spy caper The Gray Man, which had a $200 million budget, and exceeds the production costs of the past ten Best Picture winners at the Academy Awards.

It begs the question: shouldn't The Electric State have had a theatrical release so that it could recoup those costs? Once upon a time, the big screen was in the cards for The Electric State, as it originally set up shop at Universal with the Russos producing and Andy Muschietti set to direct. Things obviously changed, but if Netflix is going to continue to pour money into making blockbusters it should try to give them a theatrical release, especially with some of the moves it's been making concerning its original film projects.

Theatrical Releases Can Help With With Netflix's Goals