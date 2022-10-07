Principal Photography for Anthony and Joe Russo's newest film, The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown, has officially begun in Atlanta, Georgia, continuing the strong partnership between AGBO and Netflix that was seen in this year's The Gray Man. The film will be based on the book of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.

It remains unknown how closely the movie will follow the original book, with little information about the film revealed. However, it's confirmed that The Electric State will have a retro-futuristic setting and focuses on an orphaned teenager who attempts to search for her brother as she travels across the American West with a mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter. The film could offer plenty of striking and eye-catching visuals with an exciting and nostalgic setting.

Brown stars in the film alongside Chris Pratt, who previously collaborated with the Russo Brothers in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Michelle Yeoh, who recently starred in the hit A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, will also be in the film with Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones) and Jason Alexander (Seinfeld). Brian Cox (Succession) and Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) are also attached to the project in undisclosed roles. With a fascinating premise based on an acclaimed book with a talented cast of actors and filmmakers, The Electric State could be another exciting film from the Russo Brothers when it debuts on Netflix sometime in the not-too-distant future.

The Russo Brothers, best known for directing some of the most acclaimed films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will helm the project. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who have previously frequently collaborated with the filmmakers, adapt the film's screenplay. Outside directing, the Russo Brothers are also attached as producers of the project alongside Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, and Patrick Newall. Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, and Geoff Haley serve as executive producers for The Electric State alongside Jeff Ford, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.

The film will be produced under AGBO, a production label under the Russo Brothers. The studios previously collaborated with Netflix on films such as Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, and The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. Alongside The Electric State, AGBO will also produce Extraction 2, a sequel to the hit film.

With the film currently in its early stages of filming, no official release date for The Electric State has been revealed yet. Check out our interview with the Russo Brothers for The Gray Man below.