The Electric State, directed by the Russo Brothers, is the latest in a long list of dull, formulaic action-adventure movies to make its way up the Netflix charts. A watered-down adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 illustrated novel of the same name, The Electric State is not only Netflix's most expensive movie ever, but one of the most expensive movies of all time, with a reported budget of $320 million.

Though the budget for The Electric State rivals that of Avengers: Endgame, it pales in comparison in terms of quality, and proves not only that the Russos work better within the confines of the MCU, but that Netflix seems to prioritize these kinds of lackluster big-budget ventures that appeal to the widest audience possible while foregoing any real originality or depth. In the algorithmic sense, The Electric State is the perfect Netflix movie, featuring familiar story beats, a cast of big-name actors, recognizable needle drops, and is best consumed while scrolling on your phone and only half paying attention.

Netflix's Most Popular Original Movies Are Far From Original