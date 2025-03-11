We all saw the trailer and had the haunting visage of Woody Harrelson’s Mr. Peanut seared permanently into our minds, and at long last, the wait is over. Netflix’s latest budget-breaking star vehicle, The Electric State, is finally upon us, and, well, it’s about as good as you’d expect. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and a slew of other misplaced A-listers, this adaptation from the Russo Brothers promises comedy and adventure and delivers little of either, instead offering up a shallow commentary on technology’s ability to unite and divide, complete with a nightmarish cast of leering robot sidekicks.

What Is 'The Electric State' About?

In an alternate 1990s where robots seek to have rights equal to humans, we're introduced to siblings Michelle (Brown) and Christopher (Woody Norman), the latter of whom is shown to be a genius through his Will Hunting-esque knack for solving complex equations. War soon breaks out between humans and robots, throwing the world into chaos. Humans come out victorious by using Neurocasting technology invented by Stanley Tucci's Ethan Skate, which allows them to fight back by transferring their consciousness into robotic bodies. They banish all robots to the “Exclusion Zone,” but Neurocasting becomes commercialized until humans become unknowingly dependent on the very technology they used to overthrow the bots.

Cut to Michelle four years later with heavy eyeliner and a fresh set of bangs, indicating that something terrible has befallen her, and we learn that Christopher and their parents died during the war. However, a rogue robot soon appears and promises to lead Michelle to her apparently-alive brother, and the two embark on a perilously boring rescue mission. They're joined by useless-human-junk salesman, Keats (Pratt), and his snarky robot friend, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie), and the team must fight to survive nefarious robots and humans alike.

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Lead a Sleepy, Star-Studded Cast