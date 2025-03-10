The Russo brothers have given us some amazing movies under the MCU banner. They brilliantly executed Chris Evans’ Captain America franchise making it a gritty, ground level drama, and went on to make the highest grossing movies like Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Since they wrapped up the MCU work, the duo has gone bigger producing some cool movies under their AGBO banner. However, we are yet to see a hit from them outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to which they are returning to helm upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Their latest release, The Electric State, starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, marks their lowest Rotten Tomatoes scored movie out of the MCU. The post-apocalyptic feature has garnered 23% on Rotten Tomatoes. In contrast, The Gray Man starring Evans as a foul-mouthed villain and Ryan Gosling as a vigilante has a much better Rotten Tomatoes score at 45 percent and Tom Holland starring Cherry scored 37 percent. All three are directed by Joe and Anthony Russo but fail to recreate the same magic.

Anthony and Joe Russo are Hard at Work on the Next ‘Avengers’ Movies