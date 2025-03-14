Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub chats with Anthony and Joe Russo for their latest Netflix movie, The Electric State.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, The Electric State is an adventure set in a war-torn US in the '90s, after a war between humans and robots.

In this interview, the Russo Brothers discuss the challenging VFX, why they couldn't have done this movie five years ago, and share details on the upcoming Avengers movies.

Anthony and Joe Russo first managed to elevate the massively popular MCU with their dedication to on-screen storytelling in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Their work on the next two Avengers movies would go on to be the top-grossing Marvel movies of all time. Now, they've collaborated once again with Netflix to bring viewers something completely different with The Electric State, but something they insist couldn't have been made without their time spent on "Thanos and the Black Order."

Adapted from Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, The Electric State is a star-studded adventure across a war-torn US in the '90s. The movie centers around Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown's Michelle and her mission to find her little brother with the help of oddball drifter Keats (Chris Pratt) and her robot companion.

In order to bring this retro-futuristic world to life on-screen, the Russo's tell Collider's Steve Weintraub this movie required them to take VFX to the next level. During their conversation, they discuss how Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame made the intricate motion capture possible and share how crucial it was to present a retro feel to complement the script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. They also reveal details on production for the next two Avengers movies, including their extended runtimes. You can watch the full conversation in the video above or read the transcript below.

What Are the Russo Brothers' Favorite Stanley Kubrick Movies?

"Kubrick sort of depends on the month."

Custom Image by Nimesh Perera

COLLIDER: I have a lot of things to ask you about the movie, but I do want to start with my curve, which is, do you have a favorite Stanley Kubrick film?

JOE RUSSO: Yes, we do.

Both of you with the same movie?

JOE RUSSO: No, I don't think so.

ANTHONY RUSSO: I don't know if it's the same movie. It's really hard. I love Stanley Kubrick. It's so hard for me to pick a favorite.

JOE RUSSO: It is. Kubrick sort of depends on the month, right? I have a different favorite.

I agree with that answer.

JOE RUSSO: But [A Clockwork Orange] was the one that I fell in love with when I was, like, 14, so I'll say Clockwork.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There's no wrong answer.

ANTHONY RUSSO: I sort of had the same experience with Clockwork, but I think what endures more with me is The Shining. But there are so many.

Listen, there's no wrong answer. The answer is all of them.

JOE RUSSO: I watched Eyes Wide Shut again, like, two months ago, and I was like, “This is a fucking good movie.”

'The Electric State' Would Have Been Impossible Before the Avengers

The VFX required some experience.

Do you think The Electric State could have been made five years ago, or are we at the cusp of where technology and film meet?

JOE RUSSO: It was very difficult to make that movie. It took us five years to make it. It took a lot of prep from a production design standpoint and a design standpoint. Those robots were very difficult to bring to life in the way that we did with the level of detail. In a lot of weird ways, the strike, I think, helped us out because we got more time to work on them in post and work on those VFX. But I don't think so. I think it took us making Infinity War and Endgame and working with Thanos and the Black Order to understand, really, how to advance motion capture performance to that next level, and a lot of motion capture performance was used on the robots.

I've watched a lot of movies and I was truly stunned at the VFX work in this film watching it yesterday. The daylight shots, I couldn't tell. It's fucking great. I normally don't go deep on VFX, but I want to commend everyone who worked on it. Talk a little bit about bringing this to life because the VFX could either make or break this movie. If the VFX don't look good, this movie doesn't work at all.

ANTHONY RUSSO: Thank you for mentioning that, by the way, because we did work so hard and so long on that. It was a spectacular collaboration between Dennis Gassner, our production designer, Matthew Butler, our visual effects supervisor, and Steve Windon, our cinematographer. The look of the movie was really worked between that triangle, with us, obviously, in that, as well.

Image via Netflix

One thing we had going for us was that we wanted to commit so strongly to a retro feel, a retro texture, and imperfections. It wasn't slick, the look of these robots. Early on, we almost had to stop and correct some of the designers who were starting to work at it because everybody's instinct with a robot is to make it super sophisticated, and we were like, “No, this is the opposite of that.” These things couldn't be less sophisticated, and that is their charm and their fun and their virtue is their basicness. So, I think that may have helped us a bit in terms of grounding it, making it textured. Also, the fact that we were chasing a period aesthetic, as well, helps give us that texture. So, it was a combination of all those factors that allowed us to have these really strong graphics.

I love talking about editing. This movie has so many VFX shots in it, and every VFX shot costs a lot of money. Was there a pressure to deliver a movie that's two hours or an hour and 50?

JOE RUSSO: Never. There wasn't ever. We've had a great relationship with Netflix. They really have let us make the movies that we want to make. It's tricky. We tried to make this one in the studio system and it just wasn't going to be affordable. This movie’s a difficult movie because so many of the characters are CG, and literally every shot that they're in is a CG-oriented shot. It costs a lot of money to do that. So, kudos to Netflix for stepping up and letting us make the exact movie that we wanted to make.