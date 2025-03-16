Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with The Electric State's Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The Russo Brothers bring an alternate post-war 1990s US to life with Netflix's The Electric State.

During this interview, the trio discusses Pasta Fridays, the Russo Brothers' vision for the film, the epic VFX, and future projects the The Devil Wears Prada sequel and Zootopia 2.

The Russo Brothers, directors, producers, and writers Anthony and Joe, took the MCU to a whole new level with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Now, in their continued collaboration with Netflix, the duo are bringing a new IP to the screen with The Electric State.

Inspired and adapted from Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, The Electric State brings to life an alternate US in the '90s that's war-torn after an epic battle between humans and robots. The story centers around Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) and wanderer Keats (Chris Pratt), who set out on a mission to locate the girl's younger brother. Along the way, they encounter friends and foes alike, rounded out by an A-list cast including Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, and 2025 Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo.

In the lead-up to the movie's Netflix premiere, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to sit down with Tucci, Quan, and Esposito to find out who really got invited to Tucci's Pasta Fridays. The trio discusses the film's next-level VFX, how Netflix collaborated with the Russo Brothers on their vision, and their upcoming projects, including Zootopia 2, The Residence, and an update on The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

So, Who Was Invited to Pasta Fridays, Stanley?

"It's a little bit of a lie."

COLLIDER: This is one of those days that I love my job. I'm a huge fan of all three of you. You're great in the movie. I heard that when you were filming, on Fridays, you did something called Pasta Fridays at your house. A.) The most important thing is, why wasn't I invited? And then B.) what the hell was it like to go to Pasta Fridays at his house?

KE HUY QUAN: I'm going to ask the same question. How come I wasn't invited?

GIANCARLO ESPOSITO: I'm going to second that. Why wasn’t I invited?

STANLEY TUCCI: Here's the thing: it's not true. I don't know who said that, but it's not true. We met briefly on the set. We worked together for, like, one day. He and I worked together one day. I didn't have a house. I had a hotel room, so I wasn't able to cook anywhere.

So this is a lie?

TUCCI: It's a little bit of a lie. But there was one Friday when these guys were not around at that point, where I went over to one of the crew members, and we cooked together and a few other people came over. But there was no cast there. A lot of times, we were very separated. I didn't meet Millie and Chris until the very last day of filming when I wrapped, and I went and said hi to them. Then, that was it. You just met Millie and Chris yesterday?

ESPOSITO: Yesterday, yeah.

TUCCI: So, unfortunately, it's a little not true. I'm so sorry.

I'll forgive you on this.

TUCCI: Thank you.

But I'm still a little angry I wasn't invited.

QUAN: You know, this movie is so massive, even when I watched it for the first time, I went, “Wait, he's in this?”

TUCCI: Yeah, I know.

QUAN: There are a lot of surprises.

TUCCI: Jason Alexander.

ESPOSITO: Yeah, Colman Domingo? What’s he doing in this movie?

'The Electric State's VFX Take the Movie to the Next Level

"The VFX really push it over the top."

That actually leads to something I want to ask you guys. This is one of those films that has been in post for a while because of the massive amount of VFX needed to bring this story to life. You guys obviously all knew aspects of the film, but what was it actually like seeing the finished film? For me, the VFX were unbelievable. I'm normally the one who notices and nitpicks little things, but my god, the VFX in this are incredible.

ESPOSITO: I have to totally agree. I had three daughters come and join me last night, and my daughter turned to me and whispered, “This is the best VFX movie I've seen, ever.” So, the care and meticulous nature of how that is put together was worth taking the time to do it the right way, because it's all very believable. Coupled with a story that is so profound and so much fun and a journey movie that encompasses such a very deep emotional connection, the VFX really push it over the top to be a movie not only to be enjoyed in a delicious visual sense but also in an incredible emotional sense, as well.

QUAN: I agree. The robots are incredible, the film is incredible. I just have to give a shoutout to our mo-cap actors because they worked so hard. They went to classes. They really spent a lot of time learning those movements. It's really, on set, the camera capturing the way the robots move, and I think that was really beneficial to our visual effects team. You look at the end credits, and it gives a certain group of people credit, but for a movie of this size and scale, so many people work on it. For me, I just love our motion capture actors.