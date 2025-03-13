Anthony and Joe Russo have been major voices in the film industry for quite some time. The familial duo got their start on the small screen, directing episodes of series such as Arrested Development, before getting their first major studio gig with the 2006 comedy You, Me and Dupree, starring Owen Wilson, Matt Dillon, and Kate Hudson, but it wasn't until 2014 that the Russos became household names with their first foray into blockbuster action, the MCU sequel, Captain America: The Winter Soldier. From there, the Russos would direct not only the third Captain America flick, Civil War, but also the next two Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame, with the pair also returning for the next two Avengers films. But between their Marvel pictures, the pair have found themselves in an interesting position, directing big-budget films for streaming, such as the Tom Holland-starring drama, Cherry and Netflix's The Gray Man. Their latest effort is the sci-fi flick The Electric State starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State follows Michelle (Brown), an orphaned girl living in an alternate version of the 1990s where sentient robots live in exile from humans following a failed uprising. However, when a robot named Cosmo (Alan Tudyk) pays a visit, Michelle learns that her brother, who'd been assumed dead, is still alive, and she sets out on a journey across America to find him. Along the way, Michelle teams up with low-rent smuggler Keats (Pratt), who has a robot companion of his own named Herman (Anthony Mackie).

Is 'The Electric State' on Streaming?

Image via Netflix

Yes, it is! The Electric State will make its streaming debut on Friday, March 14, 2025. While the film will have a (very) limited theatrical run on March 7, the large majority of the film's audience will experience it for the first time on streaming rather than on the silver screen.

Which Streaming Service Will 'The Electric State' Be On?

Image via Netflix

The Electric State will stream exclusively on Netflix upon its release. This is the Russo Brothers' second big-budget film produced by Netflix, following the aforementioned The Gray Man, continuing their successful partnership with the streamer. The film, which was seven years in the making, is also said to be Netflix's most expensive production ever, costing a whopping $320 million to produce when all was said and done.

Can You Watch 'The Electric State' Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Unless you're lucky enough to have a theater playing the film near you, you will only be able to watch The Electric State with a Netflix subscription. The film will not be streaming anywhere else, as it's a Netflix Original, meant to be viewed specifically on the platform. If you have yet to purchase a Netflix subscription and wish to do so, Netflix has provided this pricing guide to help you pick the perfect plan from their assortment of options.

Will There Be a Physical Release for 'The Electric State'?

Image via Netflix

The answer is a bit complicated, but in short, it's not likely. Netflix is known for having a select assortment of films available to purchase physically through prestigious physical media companies such as The Criterion Collection, with examples including Oscar winners and nominees like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, The Power of the Dog, Marriage Story, and Roma. Even some of their television series, like BoJack Horseman and Stranger Things (also featuring Millie Bobby Brown), have also received physical Blu-ray releases.

However, Netflix seems to be quite selective when it comes to picking the films and shows from their catalog to give a proper physical release to. Because of this, it is highly unlikely that The Electric State will see a Blu-ray release in the future.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Electric State'

Released on October 17, 2024, the first official teaser for The Electric State (which can be viewed above) opens with narration from Millie Bobby Brown's Michelle, who is recounting the collapse of society following the rebellion of the robots, resulting in people losing touch with one another in favor of living within virtual reality headsets, akin to the OASIS from Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One. The trailer depicts Michelle as a lonely soul who gets a new lease on life when she discovers that her brother is still alive. From there, Michelle goes on her quest, with the trailer showing snippets of the film's huge ensemble cast and some thrilling action set pieces to boot.

A second trailer for The Electric State was released on December 18, 2024. This time around, Stanley Tucci's Ethan Skate provides the opening narration, further diving into the titular 'Electric State', the wasteland where humans have banished all machines following the uprising. While it may be a hair shorter than the previous trailer, the added footage and new narration more concisely convey the film's plot than the initial teaser.

Lastly, Netflix released the final trailer for The Electric State on March 3, 2025. While the final trailer covers little that the previous two didn't, it does provide a look at some of the film's stars that weren't featured in the first two trailers, including Giancarlo Esposito and two-time Academy Award-nominee Colman Domingo. For those who want a more in-depth look at the film's world and characters, this is the trailer to watch.