David Lynch’s 1980 The Elephant Man is just over forty years old. Even looking at it from a modern perspective, it is no hard feat to see what makes this film special and how it has stood the test of time. The film depicts the life of John Merrick, played by the late character actor John Hurt. Merrick was born with severe facial and bodily deformities, earning him the cruel nickname, “The Elephant Man." As depicted in the film, Merrick’s appearance makes nurses shriek and children grab their parents with fear. But no matter how scared or horrified these people may be of Merrick, it is nowhere near how terrified he is of them. It is this throughline of the film that makes it such a powerful mediation on fear and humanity.

We meet Merrick in the film as he is imprisoned by a circus owner and is made to display himself as a form of “freak show.” Dr. Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins), captivated by the medical anomaly that is Merrick, takes him in and gives him a private room in his hospital. Treves is the first person to treat Merrick as human, and someone who deserves to be treated with respect.

A pivotal scene in the film is when the audience first sees Merrick’s face properly. Up until now, we have only seen the reactions people have to Merrick's face: disgusted, horrified, and for Treves, curious. When a nurse comes into Merrick’s room without any warning as to what she will see, she howls a blood-curdling scream and we see what she is so horrified by. It may seem like Lynch is taking a page out of Spielberg’s book and not showing the “monster” to the audience to build up tension and then offer a grand, dramatic reveal. But no, we just see a terrified man, sinking into his tiny bed as a stranger howls in his face. We can see through the prosthetics the glinting eyes of Hurt and this is all we need to know about who this man is: a frightened, lonely person who is yearning for a connection.

RELATED: 7 Great David Lynch Short Films and Where to Watch Them

This scene sets exactly the message that the film is trying to convey: Sure, you might get a fright when you see someone with such drastic deformities, but do you think they are going to take your shouting and screaming well? How would you feel if you were lying in a strange new place, not knowing if the people looking after you really have your best interest at heart? Especially when you have lived a life of mistreatment, abuse, and inexplicable trauma. And then someone comes in, looks at you for less than a second, and starts shouting like a banshee.

It doesn’t take a genius to decipher the message that the film is putting on display here. Internal ugliness is much more sinister than external. What is so frightful in this film isn’t John’s face, it's the actions of the people around him. That nurse in question learns to look after John like any other patient, and she truly cares for him by the end of the film - so let’s cut her some slack. But the circus owner who kidnaps John and locks him in a cage beside vicious monkeys; the public who crowd around John in a train station even though he hasn’t done anything and has even tried to hide his deformities so as not to scare anyone; the local drunkards who bring women to see John so they might get lucky after. This is the monstrosity of humanity. These are the people who deserve cruel nicknames. They should be exposed for what they actually are; monsters.

These actions, this absolute lack of humanity, are what should be feared. As the film goes on, we start to look past John’s appearance to see a vulnerable, scared but good man. A man who wants to hear about people’s children, who wants to go to the theater and finally connect with the world around him. In the scene where he is crowded in the train station, John shouts the mantra of the film: “I am not an animal. I am a human being.”

Image Via Paramount Pictures

The film dares us to ask ourselves “What is our understanding of humanity?” The people around John who look like “normal people” without any deformities or speech impediments are treated with respect and courteousness by those around them. No one is chasing them as they mind their own business, no one is breaking into their rooms and forcing alcohol down their throat to the point where they can’t breathe. And yet, they are the ones who most resemble animals. They are the lowest point of humanity, and John is more pure and gentle than any other character in the film. He is moved to tears by the attention of Treves’ wife. He doesn’t try to exploit, lie or trick people.

What David Lynch does in The Elephant Man is make us question what it is that we truly fear. A person who is known as “The Elephant Man” and who is on display in a “freak show” may fall under conventional ideologies around what scares us, but after watching this film, it’s the barbaric nature of people that is what is really frightening here. Greed, unkindness, abuse, and apathy. These are what drive the horror of the film - not John’s appearance. John is seen as something less than human, but in the scene where a group of drunkards breaks in and forces women to kiss John and throw him around like an object, John is the only character present who resembles a real human. The rest are animals, fueled by the pursuit of prey, and the basic human afflictions of greed and cruelty.

This is what Lynch is building up to. This is the grand reveal of the monster lurking behind the shadows throughout the film. What drives the shock and horror of this is that we see this nature in humans everywhere. The way we take advantage of those who are more vulnerable than us and mock people for looking different. It becomes clear that another message that is presented in this film is that the things that are actually the most horrendous and what we should be truly fearful of are the things that seem the most commonplace and banal to us.

David Lynch's Movies Ranked from Worst to Best "Did I ever tell ya that this here jacket represents a symbol of my individuality, and my belief in personal freedom?"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email